Make your neighbors jealous with these memorial day grilling essentials

Make your neighbors jealous with these day grilling essentials

We recently named this gas grill our "best crowd pleaser." It has enough grilling space so you can grill everyone's favorites - from steaks to veggie burgers.

  • Published:
1) The Grill

Dyna-Glo 4 Burner Natural Gas Grill with Side Burner, $419.99

2) The Tools

BBQ Briefcase, $83.50

Once you've got the grill, you need the tools. This kit has everything a grill master could ever dream of.

3) The Burger Toppers

Smoky Bacon Jam, starting at $4
 

Ketchup and mustard are minor league. Delight your guests with two words: Bacon. Jam.

4) The Beer

Montauk Summer Ale, starting at $12.99

Few things say "it's summer" like cracking open a cold Montauk. No matter where you're celebrating this Memorial Day, this drink will instantly transport you the beach.

5) The BBQ Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray’s, $2.69

Just about everything you can possibly grill tastes even better when paired with some Sweet Baby Ray's. It's just science.

6) The Salt Plate

Himalayan Salt Plate, $39.96

For fancier feasts, whip out this fancy-looking salt plate to impart some subtle flavor to everything from fish to vegetables.

