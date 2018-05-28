Make your neighbors jealous with these memorial day grilling essentials

news

1) The Grill

Dyna-Glo 4 Burner Natural Gas Grill with Side Burner, $419.99

We recently named this gas grill our "best crowd pleaser." It has enough grilling space so you can grill everyone's favorites - from steaks to veggie burgers.

2) The Tools

BBQ Briefcase, $83.50

Once you've got the grill, you need the tools. This kit has everything a grill master could ever dream of.

3) The Burger Toppers

Smoky Bacon Jam, starting at $4



Ketchup and mustard are minor league. Delight your guests with two words: Bacon. Jam.

4) The Beer

Montauk Summer Ale, starting at $12.99

Few things say "it's summer" like cracking open a cold Montauk. No matter where you're celebrating this Memorial Day, this drink will instantly transport you the beach.

5) The BBQ Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray’s, $2.69

Just about everything you can possibly grill tastes even better when paired with some Sweet Baby Ray's. It's just science.

6) The Salt Plate

Himalayan Salt Plate, $39.96

For fancier feasts, whip out this fancy-looking salt plate to impart some subtle flavor to everything from fish to vegetables.