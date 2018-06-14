Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

LeBron wants to stay in the NBA long enough to play against his son

Guy Smarts LeBron James wants to stay in the NBA long enough to play against his son

In an appearance on Uninterrupted, James opened up about what would be the greatest accomplishment of his career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LeBron James wants to stay in the NBA long enough to play against his son play

LeBron James wants to stay in the NBA long enough to play against his son

(GETTY IMAGESJASON MILLER)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished basketball players the NBA has ever seen. And while he may be coming off a disappointing NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors

And a next-level troll by Warriors player Draymond Green at the Warriors' victory parade - the basketball legend still has an achievement he wants to reach, even if he's almost 40 when he does it.

In an appearance on Uninterrupted, James opened up about what would be the greatest accomplishment of his career.

"If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA," he said. "That would be number one in my lifetime as an NBA player."

 

According to Business Insider, this may just happen. James' 14-year old son, LeBron James Jr., is in the seventh grade, and has already received scholarship offers from colleges like Duke and Kentucky. But if the NBA were to go back to allowing players to enter the league straight from high school, LeBron Jr. would be eligible to enter the NBA in five years, which put him in the league at start of the 2023-24 season.

At that that time, James would be almost 39 years old, an age when many basketball stars consider retiring. NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson all retired at 39 or younger. That said, Jason Terry and Vince Carter are still going strong at 40 and 41, respectively.

James was one of the youngest players to enter the NBA when he started his career in 2003, and with his insane workout routine, he may still be in good enough shape to continue playing. 

But would James want to play on the same team as his son? When asked, James coyly responded, "Or play against." It seems like he would rather go for the father-son fight of the lifetime, and NBA audiences would love to see it.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts John Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in a Jackie Chan moviebullet
2 Guy Smarts 6 ketogenic diet side effects no one talks aboutbullet
3 Guy Smarts This guy lost 150 pounds by counting calories, and his...bullet

Related Articles

Sports Kevin Durant's all-time great Game 3 summed up why the Warriors are so dominant — and now the Cavs are on the ropes again
Entertainment The warriors are one win away
Sports Stephen Curry has a simple skill few others utilize that allows him to wreak havoc on defenses, and it's showing in the Finals
Entertainment NBA Finals 2018: Warriors roll over cavs in game 2
Opinion Tie game. Did he know that?
Sports LeBron James told Stephen Curry to 'get the f--- out' of his face after a lighthearted joke from Curry following a blocked shot
LeBron James ‘Do better tomorrow’ Cavs star tells journalists as he walks out of post-match press conference
Entertainment Warriors hold off cavs to win game 1
Sports A frustrated LeBron James cut his NBA Finals press conference off, told media to 'be better tomorrow,' after repeated questions about JR Smith's blunder

Men's Health

4 mezcal cocktails that are smoky and delicious
Guy Smarts 4 mezcal cocktails that are smoky and delicious
Do probiotics lead to weight loss? The answer is complicated
Guy Smarts Do probiotics lead to weight loss? The answer is complicated
World's largest orgy attempt falls short of goal
Odd Enough World's largest orgy attempt falls short of goal
12 foods that have more fiber than a fiber bar
Guy Smarts 12 foods that have more fiber than a fiber bar