LeBron James wants to stay in the NBA long enough to play against his son

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished basketball players the NBA has ever seen. And while he may be coming off a disappointing NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors

And a next-level troll by Warriors player Draymond Green at the Warriors' victory parade - the basketball legend still has an achievement he wants to reach, even if he's almost 40 when he does it.

In an appearance on Uninterrupted, James opened up about what would be the greatest accomplishment of his career.

"If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA," he said. "That would be number one in my lifetime as an NBA player."

According to Business Insider, this may just happen. James' 14-year old son, LeBron James Jr., is in the seventh grade, and has already received scholarship offers from colleges like Duke and Kentucky. But if the NBA were to go back to allowing players to enter the league straight from high school, LeBron Jr. would be eligible to enter the NBA in five years, which put him in the league at start of the 2023-24 season.

At that that time, James would be almost 39 years old, an age when many basketball stars consider retiring. NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson all retired at 39 or younger. That said, Jason Terry and Vince Carter are still going strong at 40 and 41, respectively.

James was one of the youngest players to enter the NBA when he started his career in 2003, and with his insane workout routine, he may still be in good enough shape to continue playing.

But would James want to play on the same team as his son? When asked, James coyly responded, "Or play against." It seems like he would rather go for the father-son fight of the lifetime, and NBA audiences would love to see it.