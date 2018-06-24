Pulse.ng logo
Is Chris Pratt dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter?

The Jurassic World actor, 38, was spotted sharing snacks in a Santa Barbara park on Sunday with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver, according to the Daily Mail.

  Published:
(GETTY)
What's more terrifying: fighting off dinosaurs, or dating the Terminator's daughter?

Just ask Chris Pratt, apparently. The Jurassic World actor, 38, was spotted sharing snacks in a Santa Barbara park on Sunday with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver, according to the Daily Mail.

The two "enjoyed a simple picnic" of apples, sandwiches, and potato chips - a fun, laid-back date idea, if we don't say so ourselves. They reportedly "smiled and laughed in sheer joy for the entire time they faced one another," which seems like a good sign, if they are in fact an item. (Representatives for Pratt and Schwarzenegger didn't respond to People's request for comment.)

So who is Katherine Schwarzenegger?

 

The daughter of the septuagenarian fitness icon is a lifestyle blogger and author of three books: Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and BackI Just Graduated...Now What?; and Maverick and Me, a picture book about fostering dogs. The animal lover is also an ASPCA ambassador.

 

She's appeared in a series of #AskKat videos for InStyle magazine, like this one:

 

And she's also been working on her cooking game:

 

Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their separation in August of 2017. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they said in a statement at the time.

Going through a divorce yourself? Here's what 7 men wished they knew before they split from their spouses. And if you're ready to step back into the dating game, here are 5 thing to know about dating after a divorce.

