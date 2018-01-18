How to use battle ropes

news

Battle ropes are one of the most decidedly badass pieces of fitness equipment available. Slamming them into the ground, you look like an athlete, you feel like an overachiever—hell, even the name is rad.

You know what isn’t rad, though? Injuries.

We said it about the sled push, and we’ll say it again here: While functional fitness movements that incorporate gear like ropes, tires, and sleds are tempting to the casual gym-goer, especially those seeking a fire post for their Instagram feed, they’ve also got the highest potential for injury.

That shouldn’t deter you from picking them up, though. When used correctly, battle ropes are a great way to light up your core and sculpt well-defined shoulders. Better yet, they can provide a welcome respite from the cardio deck.

“If I don’t want to use the treadmill, I use battle ropes,” says Dogpound founding trainer KC McLoughlin, who led last month’s MH Workshop event, which focused on functional fitness.

What is MH Workshop? It's a new events series that brings together Men’s Health readers and editors for exclusive fitness and wellness experiences led by the top instructors, coaches, and experts in the industry. In addition to scheduling regular reader events where you’ll receive in-person expert instruction on topics ranging from boxing to mindfulness, we’re following each event with a series of related videos right here on menshealth.com to give you the knowledge you need to train harder and smarter—no matter where you are.

In the video above, McLoughlin gives new meaning to “pounding the pavement” as he demonstrates the proper technique for wielding a set of battle ropes to your maximum advantage—and safety.

“The form is crucial here,” McLoughlin says.

Watch the video for all the instruction you need to get battle-ready, and come sweat with us at the next MH Workshop event!