Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

How soon after sex can STD symptoms start?

Healthy Sex How soon after sex can STD symptoms start?

You’re not the first guy to wonder how soon symptoms might show up if your worst fears are realized and you picked up a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How soon after sex can STD symptoms start? play

How soon after sex can STD symptoms start?

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You're not proud of it, but you had unprotected sex and now you're worried if the escapade may come with consequences.

You’re not the first guy to wonder how soon symptoms might show up if your worst fears are realized and you picked up a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

But first: Understand that just because you don’t have symptoms-immediately or ever-doesn’t mean you’re necessarily in the clear.

“The most important thing to highlight is that the majority of STDs-be it gonorrhea, chlamydia, or herpes-tend to be asymptomatic, meaning they don’t cause symptoms,” says Khalil Ghanem, MD, PhD, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The most important thing to highlight is that the majority of STDs tend to be asymptomatic.

Ghanem says 90 percent of people with gonorrhea and chlamydia will not have symptoms, while the same is true of 70 percent of those with herpes.

But even if your STD is asymptomatic, you can still infect your partner. You could also be at greater risk for serious complications-everything from arthritis to cancer-if your STD goes untreated. The only way to be sure you’re STD free after an unprotected sexual encounter is to be screened, Ghanem says.

Now that we’re clear on that, let’s get back to your original question. How soon would symptoms show up? “For most STDs, usually sometime between 3 days and 10 days after exposure,” Ghanem says.

Symptoms could include a strange or “burning” discharge while you’re peeing, Ghanem says. They could also include painful or painless sores, blisters, or lumps around your genitals, anus or mouth-depending on the type of sex (vaginal, anal, oral) you were having, he explains. A skin rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and sore testicles are all considered secondary symptoms of common STDs like syphilis or gonorrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most STDs show symptoms within 3 to 10 days after exposure.

The major exception to that “3 to 10 days” timeframe is herpes. “Ulcers for herpes could occur weeks, months, or even years after exposure,” Ghanem says. In some cases, ulcer outbreaks can come and go at regular intervals for the remainder of a person’s lifetime. There’s no cure for herpes, but there are drugs that can reduce the frequency and intensity of outbreaks and also reduce the odds you’ll spread herpes to a partner.

The other exception is human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Stage 1 of the virus usually causes a flu-like fever two to four weeks after transmission, the CDC says. But people with HIV may not experience this Stage 1 flu at all, which is why it’s important to be tested. Blood tests for HIV pick up the virus 99.5 percent of the time.

At the end of the day, keeping an eye out for symptoms really doesn’t matter much. If you want to be sure you’re STI free, you need to be screened, Ghanem says.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Healthy Sex 4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infectionbullet
2 Healthy Sex The common STI symptoms you can look for at homebullet
3 Healthy Sex Are STD tests always accurate?bullet

Related Articles

Healthy Sex Are STD tests always accurate?
Healthy Sex The common STI symptoms you can look for at home
Healthy Sex Can I get the same STI more than once?
About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriage
Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I feel bad for dumping my toxic boyfriend?
Healthy Sex 3 new cases of 'super gonorrhea' have been reported — But what even is it?
Odd Enough Antifungal resistance is getting worse — And it could make treating yeast infections even more hellish
Sex & Relationships Why STDs like gonorrhea and syphilis are on the rise
Andre Blaze Henshaw EbonyLife TV reacts to sexual assault allegations against TV host

Men's Health

The cannonball biceps workout will have you busting through your sleeves
Fitness The cannonball biceps workout will have you busting through your sleeves
The causes of adult acne are easier to treat than you think
Beauty Bits The causes of adult acne are easier to treat than you think
Chris Pratt will not apologize for what star lord did in 'infinity war'
Odd Enough Chris Pratt will not apologize for what star lord did in 'Infinity War'
Machines are smarter than doctors when it comes to spotting skin cancer
Guy Smarts Machines are smarter than doctors when it comes to spotting skin cancer