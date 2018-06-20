Pulse.ng logo
Here's who's stripping down for ESPN's 2018 body issue

It's the 10th anniversary of the famed issue, which features beautiful photographs of diverse athletes in all their naked glory.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY IMAGES)
Get ready to have some athlete body envy, because ESPN The Magazine's Body issue is hitting newsstands soon - and it's promising an all-star cast.

It's the 10th anniversary of the famed issue, which features beautiful photographs of diverse athletes in all their naked glory. Over the years, the magazine has celebrated athletes of all shapes and sizes, including gymnastics' Aly Raisman, baseball's Prince Fielder, and Kirstie Ennis, the first veteran and amputee athlete to grace the cover.

According to ESPN, this year's Body issue will feature New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, and U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, for starters.

Figure skater Adam Rippon play

Figure skater Adam Rippon

(HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES)

 

Football Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, 55, and golfer Greg Norman, 63, will be holding it down for the over-50 crew.

Beyond Rippon, two more Olympians will appear in the magazine’s pages: track medalist Tori Bowie and cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins.

Golfer Greg Norman play

Golfer Greg Norman

(MANUELA DAVIES/GETTY IMAGES)

 

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, and LA Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig will all be included. So will softball's Lauren Chamberlain and soccer's Crystal Dunn and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair rounded out ESPN’s announcement as the 16th athlete on the list.

ESPN also wants to celebrate the 10th anniversary by releasing a complete digital photo archive of every athlete who has ever appeared in previous issues, including some never-before-seen images. Talk about #fitspo.

 

No word yet on who will be gracing the cover of the 10th anniversary issue, but we are sincerely hoping Lawrence Malinowski returns to the internet to recreate all the iconic poses and share them with the world.

 

The issue hits newsstands June 29.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

Related Articles

Men's Health

