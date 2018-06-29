Here's which states get the most exercise — and which get the least

news

If you live in the southeast, there's a good chance you skipped the gym today - and yesterday, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report detailing the physical activity levels of adults in the United States - and it turns out, most Americans aren't hitting the gym as much as they should be.

Only 23 percent of 18- to 64-year-olds got the recommended 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobics) and two sessions of strength training each week.

The top performers

Some states were more inclined to prioritize exercise than others. Colorado residents are the most enthusiastic about fitness, with 31.5 percent of the population meeting the recommendation. Californians also get more gym time compared to the rest of the country, with 24 percent meeting the standard.

The CDC notes that many of the states that exercise most are in the far west and rocky mountain regions, like Arizona and Washington, which are known for outdoor activities like hiking and biking.

The lowest performers

Many southeastern states - including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky - got significantly less exercise than the government recommends. Mississippi was at the very bottom of the list, with just 13.5 percent of residents getting enough workout time in.

Data was collected from all 50 states and the District of Columbia between 2010-15. Figures represent only the amount of time people spent performing physical activity in their spare time, so exerting yourself at work didn't count.

Thankfully, you don't need a gym membership, fancy equipment or tons of spare time to reach the recommended guidelines for physical activity. Try this quick routine from personal trainer Bobby Maximus for an easy total body workout.