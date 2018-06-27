Here's what happened when James Marsden asked robots to Google him

news

James Marsden might be well-known for his role in the X-Men series, but his all-time best film The Tale of the Princess Kaguya - according to Alexa, at least.

The current Westworld actor sat down with Men's Health in a webisode of Man vs. Machineto test three in-home artificial intelligence devices: Alexa, Siri, and Google Home. Marsden pitted the machines' capabilities against each other by asking questions about his career, such as which movie was his best.

Alexa chose his 2013's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, while Siri couldn't narrow it down to just one film, listing Enchanted, X-Men, and Superman Returns, among others. Unfortunately for Marsden, Google couldn't even come up with one of his movies.

In the end, one of the machines captures Marsden's heart. Watch the video to find out which device knows Marsden best: