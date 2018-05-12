Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking

Odd Enough Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis

In a recently-surfaced clip from the show Lifechangers, Dr. Drew Pinsky takes a hands-on approach to warning viewers how excessive drinking can damage their livers.

  • Published:
Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis play

Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis

(YOUTUBE/DRDREWLCTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's well known that drinking alcohol can take a toll on your waistline, heart health, and liver, but actually seeing the damage it wreaks inside your body might make you want to skip happy hour. 

In a recently-surfaced clip from the show Lifechangers, Dr. Drew Pinsky takes a hands-on approach to warning viewers how excessive drinking can damage their livers.

In the 2011 video, Dr. Drew compares a healthy liver to one with cirrhosis to warn the twin sisters who appeared on his show how heavy drinking could harm them. The healthy liver is smooth, reddish brown, and evenly colored, while the liver with cirrhosis is grey, bumpy, and full of scars.

"The liver is full of scar, and it's attempting to regenerate itself - and as it regenerates, it comes up against scar and forms more scar," he explains of the damaged organ.

Dr. Drew says the liver likely came from someone who died of cirrhosis, adding that once your liver doesn't function properly, the rest of your body begins to fail, too.

"Your immune system doesn't work normally," he says. "Blood backs up behind the liver, and you actually build varicose veins in your esophagus. They rupture and you can bleed to death in minutes."

Cirrhosis occurs when your liver is permanently injured and scarred from long term damage due to alcohol abuse, hepatitis or obesity. Although cases vary, typically cirrhosis occurs after 10 years of heavy drinking. Damaged can not be reversed, but abstaining from alcohol can prevent additional impairment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's old house while filming...bullet
2 Fitness These are the most common reasons people skip workoutsbullet
3 Fitness Bobby Maximus has just one ab workout to get you rippedbullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife
Apple The health benefits of this fruit are amazing
Eggs This is what happens to your body when you eat eggs
Premature Gray Hair Here is how to reverse this condition naturally
Lassa Fever Disease reportedly kills hospital staff in Ondo as colleagues accuse management of negligence
Ebola Profile of a much-feared killer
Costly Error Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver
Corn Here are 5 wonderful health benefits of eating this plant
Lifestyle 2 most popular codeine cough drugs wrecking Nigerian youths

Men's Health

Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halos
Fitness Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halos
Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves
Fitness Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves
The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
Guy Smarts The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife
Odd Enough This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife