Health Tips :  4 meals that'll give you a day's worth of calories in one sitting

There's a longstanding belief that 3500 calories is equal to a pound of weight.

While that's not entirely true (that number comes from a 1958 study that's long been debunked), 3500 calories is a lot, especially when you consider that most active men are encouraged to eat 2800-3000 calories per day.

But even though that number seems large, it's actually not that hard to eat at least 2800 calories in one day: in fact, you can eat at least 2800 calories in one sitting without even realizing it.

Sure, you try to count calories as much as you can, especially when you order from a restaurant that provides calorie counts per dish. But do you ever actually add up everything in your order to get a final tally?

As it turns out, you probably should. We asked a few registered dietitians to weigh in on a few meals that are way less pound-packing than you might realize. While you probably don't eat like this regularly (unless you have a super big appetite), the takeaway is clear: these calories add up fast.

1) Your Game Night dinner

The game’s on tonight—that means booze and bar bites. While you probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that bar mainstays like burgers and fries are bad for you, even the calories from a few beers can add up as the night goes on.

Here’s an example from Elizabeth Ann Shaw, MS, RDN, CLT. Let’s say you have four 16-oz. beers (about 800 calories), a cheeseburger with bacon & BBQ sauce (1000 calories), a basket of chili cheese fries (570 calories), and a chocolate chip cookie for dessert (500). The total? 2870 calories.

To make the meal healthier, Shaw recommends cutting back on condiments, as well as being more mindful of greasy, carbohydrate-dense foods. (So don’t choose both dessert and fries—pick one, or share your order with the table.)

If you’re drinking, go with lower-calorie beverages. Tanya Zuckerbrot MS, RD, author of The F-Factor Diet, suggests ordering a vodka soda and lime instead of a Long Island Iced Tea, for instance, which she says could save you as much as 300 calories. (You should also probably avoid drinking calories in general.)

What’s more, if you're craving a burger, try to order a whole wheat bun when possible. It’ll increase fiber count, so you’ll be fuller earlier in the night, Shaw says.

2) Date night at a romantic Italian restaurant

Italian food is known for containing lots of carbs, so when you’re dining at a restaurant, and you’re ordering a bunch of items, those calories can get out of control, says Shaw.

If you order, say, half a bottle of wine (300 calories), a bruschetta appetizer, split in half (425 calories), two slices of table bread with 1 tbsp. butter (400 calories), a Caesar salad (550 calories), spaghetti & meatballs for an entrée (1300 calories), and Tiramisu for dessert (500 calories). The total? A whopping 3475 calories.

Want to cut down on the carbs without putting your local pasta joint out of business? If you know you’re having pasta for an entrée, you might want to ditch the bread basket. It's also usually a good idea to ask for dressing on the side of a salad, she says. There’s tons of calories in Caesar dressing, for instance, so either get it on the side or pick something lower calorie.

It's also important to remember that the portion sizes at many restaurants"are double the recommended dietary intake. Therefore, eat half of what is served to you or share half with your partner in order to save your waistline,” recommends Zuckerbrot.

3) Steak Night

Whether you’re schmoozing with a client out or you’re just heading out for a night with the guys at a steakhouse, there's no way around it: you’re still taking in a lot of calories. And when you're enjoying an 8-10 oz. steak (which is actually a small steak at a restaurant), it’s possible to lose track of how many calories you’re eating.

If you have four glasses of red wine (700 calories), a large steak and sauce (2000 calories), steak fries or mashed potatoes with sauce (500), and maybe even some greens, which are great for you, but could be doused with dressing, cheese, and croutons (300), says Maggie Moon, MS, RDN, author of The MIND Diet. Your total? A whopping 3500 calories.

Moon's tips? Choose a vinaigrette over a creamy dressing, "and watch your wine intake by alternating between a glass of wine and a glass of water,” she says. If you’re making steak at home, prepare a healthier steak sauce to pair with your meat. (It's also important to choose the right meat: “Try choosing a lean steak like a filet mignon that will save calories,” she adds.)

4) A soup & salad & sandwich combo

You know the classic soup & salad & sandwich lunch special? Well, it’s not so special when it comes to your waistline.

Here’s an example: if you order a 9 oz. brisket sandwich (900 calories), side of French fries (520 calories), a Cobb salad (780 calories), a clam chowder soup (475 calories), and a chocolate fudge sundae to satisfy that sweet tooth (840 calories). The total? 3515 calories, right there.

Yet, there are a few ways to slim this down. “A soup that is cream-based is loaded with calories,” says Zuckerbrot. “Try to aim for soups that are clear and broth-based with tons of vegetables to get additional fiber."

While everyone has a sweet tooth and craves some type of dessert, to stay on track with a healthy lifestyle, try to eat just three bites.