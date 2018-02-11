Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Guys reveal the absolute grossest things they've seen at the gym

Wash your foul-smelling clothes now and then—not to mention your own body. Nevertheless, if you've ever set foot inside a gym, you know you're bound to encounter some pretty nasty stuff.

It isn't hard to follow the simple rules of gym etiquette. Don't sweat all over every piece of equipment and then not wipe it up.

Smelly gym bags. Weird shower fungus. Lots and lots of bodily fluids.

"I've seen somebody throw up," one gym-goer told Men's Health when we hit the streets to ask guys about the grossest things they'd ever seen in the gym.

"You know when you push yourself a little too hard and you throw up? This one looked more like he was sick before he came to the gym. He probably should have skipped it."

"I have seen people sneeze directly onto workout equipment and just leave it there," another guy lamented.

Armed with a germ detector, we also swabbed guys' gym bags to see just how much bacteria they were harboring. The answer? Quite a bit.

"I feel like I need to get rid of this bag right now," one man said after seeing his bag's results.

