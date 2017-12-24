Guy Smarts :  This is the single best non-beef burger on the planet

news

Ah, non-beef burgers, those burgers that are pushed off to the barren corners of restaurant menus to sit ignored and unordered.

I would have sympathy for these salmon burgers, turkey burgers, falafel burgers, and black bean burgers, except that these burgers suck. And no matter how delicious the guacamole, fried jalapenos, onion strings, or fried eggs you top these sucky burgers with, you cannot un-suck them.

That’s because the beauty of a burger rests in the meat.

Admittedly, few proteins triumph over beef when it comes to the foundation of a balanced burger, but fresh tuna enters the ring as a worthy contender.

Like beef, tuna is substantive and satisfying. It can take higher heat and cooks to a juicy medium-rare. Plus, it’s formidable enough in flavor to match most burger toppings.

This recipe from the new Men’s Health cookbook, A Man, A Pan, A Plan, slathers that meaty tuna with wasabi mayo, piles on shredded fresh snow peas, and carefully balances a few thin avocado slices. Watch the video above to see exactly how to make it.

One bite will make you a believer.