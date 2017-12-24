Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Guy Smarts :  This is the single best non-beef burger on the planet

Guy Smarts This is the single best non-beef burger on the planet

No matter how delicious the guacamole, fried jalapenos, onion strings, or fried eggs you top these sucky burgers with, you cannot un-suck them.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ah, non-beef burgers, those burgers that are pushed off to the barren corners of restaurant menus to sit ignored and unordered.

I would have sympathy for these salmon burgers, turkey burgers, falafel burgers, and black bean burgers, except that these burgers suck. And no matter how delicious the guacamole, fried jalapenos, onion strings, or fried eggs you top these sucky burgers with, you cannot un-suck them.

That’s because the beauty of a burger rests in the meat.

Admittedly, few proteins triumph over beef when it comes to the foundation of a balanced burger, but fresh tuna enters the ring as a worthy contender.

Like beef, tuna is substantive and satisfying. It can take higher heat and cooks to a juicy medium-rare. Plus, it’s formidable enough in flavor to match most burger toppings.

This recipe from the new Men’s Health cookbook, A Man, A Pan, A Plan, slathers that meaty tuna with wasabi mayo, piles on shredded fresh snow peas, and carefully balances a few thin avocado slices. Watch the video above to see exactly how to make it.

One bite will make you a believer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex Sorry, you might have to start paying for porn nowbullet
2 Guy Smarts Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargementsbullet
3 Guy Smarts 'Pussypedia' wants to be a complete online guide to vaginasbullet

Related Articles

Fitness The chest fly move your upper body workout needs
Guy Smarts Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargements
Sex & Relationships Eminem's looking for love on Tinder, just like you
Guy Smarts 'Pussypedia' wants to be a complete online guide to vaginas
Odd Enough Is this really the most annoying word of the year?
Jay-Z Rapper invited a cancer survivor onstage and dedicated a song to her
Fitness and Weight Loss This 72-year-old is the first American to officially run 2,000 marathons
Fitness and Weight Loss Do BCAA supplements actually help you gain more muscle?

Men's Health

Fitness The chest fly move your upper body workout needs
Sex & Relationships Eminem's looking for love on Tinder, just like you
​The Rise of Booze-Free Beer You'll Actually Want to Drink
Odd Enough The rise of booze-free beer you'll actually want to drink
can cheese give you nightmares?
Guys Smarts Can eating cheese really give you nightmares?