Guy Smarts :  The length of your ring finger could give away the type of woman you go for

news

There's a whole lot of stigma attached to guys' ring fingers.

Throughout the years, studies have shown that having a longer ring finger than index finger can correlate to being able to run farther, and, oh yeah, might even mean you have a bigger penis.

But a study published in the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences says something new: Men with longer ring fingers might actually end up with certain types of women as well. Specifically, guys whose ring fingers are longer than their index fingers are more likely to parter up with women with the classic hourglass figure: a slim waist and large breasts.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Jagiellonian University Medical College in Krakow, Poland, looked at the hands of 50 young men who were in long-term relationships with women, and found that men with longer ring fingers were "four times more often partnered with women who had both relatively narrow waists and large breasts."

"Our results suggest men’s pre-natal environment has an impact on the likelihood of being in a relationship with a more attractive and presumably more fertile woman," the study read, according to the Daily Mail. The study reports that the increase in ring-finger length may be caused by a "burst" in testosterone and mail hormones while a baby is in the womb.

“Eye-tracking studies have shown that, during evaluation of female body attractiveness, men focus mainly on the waist and breast areas, which deliver honest signals about a woman’s reproductive status,” said Berenika Kuna, the study’s lead author. The thought here is that men with longer ring fingers self-select for women who display those evolutionary signals of fertility.

It's worth nothing that the sample size and methods here aren't exactly scientific proof. Looking at only 50 men and saying that the long-ring-fingered guys were "four times more likely" than non-long-ring-fingered dudes to have curvy girlfriends could easily be a massive sample error, as the vast majority of men have longer ring fingers.