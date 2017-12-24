Guy Smarts :  Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargements

news

When it comes to plastic surgery, men have a big secret.

The stereotype, of course, is that nips and tucks are a vanity of the fairer sex, but the reality, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgery, is that men get way more work done than women — around 8 in 10 procedures are on men, to be exact. And some of those procedures— not many, but some— are for the most delicate operation of all, a penis enlargement.

In New York City, one doctor is creating a safe space for men to go under the knife. The New York Times recently profiled Dr. Norman Rowe, the lead surgeon at the "Club House," a new private medical clinic and spa facility opening later this month. It's where men can privately get everything from a facial and a botox shot to a full-on penis enlargement, one of the most controversial practices in plastic surgery.

Rowe told the Times the idea behind the Club House was to give men a stigma-free space to get the treatments and procedures they want. (It's worth noting that women face a huge amount of stigma and even shame for "getting work done" as well.)

“A lot of men tell me they don’t like to come in and have a woman sitting next to them,” Rowe told the Times. “They don’t want to call up and have a woman answer the phone and say, ‘Hi, what would you like to come in for?’ ‘I want to come in for a penis augmentation.'"

Just the fact that Rowe is openly advertising penis augmentations is unusual in the field of plastic surgery as well. While most of his clients, the Times notes, will come for "Poker Brotox Nights, Cognac and Chemical Peels," as well as standard hair transplants, liposuction and other procedures, some of them will come to get a very specific, high-risk procedure that many plastic surgeons won't perform.

This is mostly because the procedure can go horribly, horribly wrong. Botched penis enlargements or enhancements make the news a few times a year because the procedure is tricky and requires an extended time period of professional care.

Back in October, Dr. David Rapaport, a prominent NYC plastic surgeon, explained to Men's Health why penis enlargements aren't worth the risk at his practice.

"The skin of the penis is very thin, and the area of the penis is not the cleanest part of the body," Rapaport said. "It's a very dangerous area to operate."

The Times story notes that Rowe's signature is a noninvasive procedure, injecting a "dermal filler" into the penis to make it larger, not the more complicated surgeries that involve cutting open the penis's thin skin and placing enhancements underneath.

With more invasive procedures, infections in that area can travel quickly, which means that the recovery period is also fraught with risk. However, Rapaport specifically said that if you're going for an enhancement, a professional, licensed facility is absolutely mandatory. Many of the botched surgeries happen when people go to unlicensed or illegal clinics where the standard of care is much lower and the doctors have little accountability to their patients.

Obviously, that's not the case at Rowe's Club House — so if you're going to get some work done downstairs in NYC, it's probably the place to be.