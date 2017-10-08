Guy Smarts :  Here's why penis enhancement horror stories are so common

Most men, if they're pressed, will probably admit they wish their penis were just a little bit better.

And for the guys who can never fully accept that size just doesn't matter, there's always penis enhancement surgery—a catch-all term for a variety of cosmetic procedures designed to make your penis longer or thicker than whatever your genetics gave you.

The only problem is, penis enhancements can go horribly, horribly wrong.

Disgraced Miami plastic surgeon Mark Schreiber pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of practicing medicine without a license, which the Miami Herald reports were just the tip of an iceberg of horrific plastic surgery botch-jobs stretching back to 1988. One of the most terrifying anecdotes revealed in Schreiber's trial was the story of a man who came to the doctor to help fix an already botched penis surgery, which Schreiber didn't exactly help. From the Herald's report on the trial:

“When the man regained consciousness at home, he discovered “blood-soaked bandages” and that his penis has been “mutilated,” according to court documents. The victim sent text-message photos of his mangled genitals to Schreiber, police said."

“At that point, rather than referring that gentleman to a hospital … he recommends to take two popsicle sticks and tie his penis together and wait for swelling to go down,” a Miami-Dade prosecutor said at a hearing last year.

To understand more about the terrifying pitfalls and prospects of getting your dick done, Men's Health called Dr. David Rapaport, a NYC board-certified plastic surgeon who has been practicing for 24 years. Right off the bat, Rapaport was blunt: He doesn't perform penile enhancements of any kind, because the risk just isn't worth it.

There are several different forms of penile enhancement surgeries, Rapaport explained. One common procedure, designed to enhance girth, peels back the outer skin of a patient's penis and then wraps it with a layer of Alloderm skin graft—medical grade cadaver skin, i.e. a dead person's donated skin—before replacing the patient's own skin. Another procedure harvests fat from elsewhere in the patient's own body and uses that as an implant to enhance girth; Rapaport said this one was "fraught with imperfection" and could come out lumpy or uneven. There are other ways to enhance length or girth, but Rapaport said they all carry many of the same risks.

"The skin of the penis is very thin, and the area of the penis is not the cleanest part of the body," Rapaport said. "It's a very dangerous area to operate."

Because the groin area is often less clean than the rest of the body—say, the upper chest, stomach, or face—there's a much higher risk of infection.

"An infection in this area can be physically devastating, and can even lead to death," Rapaport said. "An infection in this area can travel incredibly fast. A person can go from starting an infection to being at death's door in only a few hours."

So what should you do if you really want to make a change below the belt? Rapaport explained that unlike breast augmentations, penile enhancement is still a relatively new practice, and an extremely uncommon one. Most men, regardless of size, don't consider it an option.

For guys who are interested, finding the right doctor is the most important part of keeping yourself out of a horrific headline, according to Rapaport. Cosmetic surgery of any kind isn't cheap, which means that people who just want to look good often find themselves in sketchy back-alley clinics and unsafe facilities. Schreiber, the sketchy doctor from Miami, lost his medical license in 2006, but clearly continued to work in a host of unprofessional places, making a living offering his services at cut-rate prices.

While Rapaport and many of his colleagues don't perform penile enhancements, there are certified surgeons who do. It's vital to make sure the procedure is happening in an accredited facility, and with a similarly certified anesthesiologist. One huge red flag to look for is whether or not the facility has a 24-hour help line. After a surgery there's a risk of infection, and Rapaport said any patient feeling unwell or exhibiting other symptoms (like shortness of breath or fever) must have a lifeline to call immediately—and not one that will tell them to tie their penis back together with popsicle sticks.

"Penile enhancement is a notoriously dangerous procedure, and if one feels one is a good candidate, one really must only pursue a board certified plastic surgeon or urologist who has absolutely proven experience in the specific procedure that you're looking for," he said.

For patients who may be on a tight budget, Rapaport recommended calling the nearest university teaching hospital. There, fully competent resident doctors (in training for a specific field) often perform operations under the full supervision of board-certified plastic surgeons for lower rates.

Your penis is, arguably, one of the most important organs in your body. If you're going to have work done, make sure you do it right.