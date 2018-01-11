Fitness :  Kill back and shoulder pain with this pre-workout stretch

Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Tightness in your thoracic segment, says Giordano, can inhibit your back and shoulder mobility.

All that working out is putting wear and tear on your body, and if you’re not stretching regularly, you’re asking for trouble.

That's why proper preparation and recovery are essential aspects of any fitness regimen. And if you’ve been feeling tight in your back or shoulder, we have the perfect solution for you.

Dan Giordano and Katie Harper of Bespoke Treatments stopped by to show us just how to open up our bodies.

“What we’re trying to do today is teach you guys how to open up your thoracic mobility,” Giordano says. Sorry, our what now? “The thoracic segment of your spine is the segment between your upper back and your lower back.”

Ah, that makes more sense.

Tightness in your thoracic segment, says Giordano, can inhibit your back and shoulder mobility. “We’re going to show you guys how to open this up at home using a band.”

And that’s all you need to get started. Once the other end of the band is on a base, loop your right arm in the band, right into the shoulder joint. Giordano recommends using a pad on the floor for your knees.

Then get on your knees in a child’s pose, and put your right hand on your lower back. “Use the restriction here to open up toward the ceiling and to release the segment in the middle back,” Giordano says. Look up towards the ceiling and back down.

“This can be used every day to help open up your thoracic mobility,” Giordano says. Oh, man, we are grateful.

