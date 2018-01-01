Fitness :  Blast your biceps with two simple moves

Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This workout from trainer, Andy Speer, which is designed to blast your biceps and triceps—will have your muscles working overtime.

Looking for new exercises to incorporate into arm day? We've got you covered.

This workout from trainer Andy Speer, creator of Men's Health Anarchy Arms—which is designed to blast your biceps and triceps—will have your muscles working overtime.

First, do one lunge and perform five reps of split-squat hammer curls with dumbbells the weight of your choice. (We like these from CAP Barbell.) You'll mostly feel the burn in your biceps and forearms, but your core—as it stabilizes—your glutes, and your quads will also come into play.

After you complete five reps of split-squat hammer curls, immediately lunge with your other leg and transition into five reps of split-squat rotational curls. The same muscles will spring into action.

Switch on and off between the hammer curls and the rotational curls for 60 seconds, then rest for thirty seconds. That's one round. Speer recommends doing this workout for five rounds for maximum muscle growth.

One of the best things about this workout is that it's quick, and you don't even have to step foot in a gym if you don't want to. If you know you're going to have a busy day ahead of you, it's great to do in the morning before you get ready, and it'll give you the energy to power through it.

Men's Health

