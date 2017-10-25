Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss This abs circuit will get you ripped while you're on the go

This circuit consists of three ultra-challenging moves, and is perfect for small spaces.

(Photograph by Men's Health)
Hotel gyms aren’t always the best place to get a great workout. They can be dirty, overcrowded, or both.

So assuming you have some hardwood floor space in your hotel room, you should be able to crank out a circuit using only two towels—and a pair of dumbbells for a little bonus round.

Kira Stokes, creator of The Stoked Method, has a circuit she likes to show off in the video above. It’s three incredibly challenging moves that involve your entire body.

Step one: get into a plank position with your feet on the towels. “Pull your left knee into your chest, and lock that knee in tight,” Stokes says. But it’s not over: pull your right knee in towards your chest and right back out. Shoot your left leg back, and do a pushup. Do 30 seconds with your left knee to your chest, and 30 seconds with the right.

Then get into an elbow plank position, with your elbows on the towels. “You’re then going to reach the towels forward, feeling an awesome stretch in your last, and squeeze your chest as you circle around,” says Stokes. Finish the rep with a tricep extension, and repeat. This one really brings the pain to your core.

Third, get into an extended plank position with your hands on the towels. “Your left side will be doing a tricep pushup as you extend and reach the towel forward,” says Stokes. “Pull back and engage your lat and core.”

For a bonus, grab two dumbbells, place them on the towels, get in a plank position, and slide forward and back. Try for a full minute.

Who needs a hotel gym anyway?

