Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Short on time? This workout only takes 20 minutes

Fitness and Weight Loss Short on time? This workout only takes 20 minutes

But that doesn't mean it's not intense.

  • Published:
20 minutes of mayhem play

20 minutes of mayhem

(Image by Men's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"If you only have 20 minutes to do a workout, this is your go-to choice," says trainer Bobby Maximus, author of Maximus Body from Men's Health, which is designed to help you build serious muscle and burn fat. "The beauty of this workout is it's never really the same workout twice."

Being short on time doesn't mean you have to be short on results. In fact, shorter workouts don't require the pacing of longer workouts, and as a result, they can be more intense. And intensity is a key to fat loss. When you're done with this circuit, you will feel definitely feel the burn afterwards.

Directions: Set a timer for 20 minutes. Perform as many reps of each exercise as possible before moving onto the next one. Maximus recommends taking minimal rest between exercises. Continue this cycle until the clock runs out. Pick a weight you can normally use for 15 consecutive reps, so your muscles won't become too tired. Your goal is to total 400 reps of all the exercises combined.

1. Barbell back squats

2. Barbell bench press

3. Bodyweight lunge

4. Burpee

5. Barbell push press

6. Pushup

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex Sorry, you might have to start paying for porn nowbullet
2 Guy Smarts 'Pussypedia' wants to be a complete online guide to vaginasbullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Do BCAA supplements actually help you gain...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness and Weight Loss This 72-year-old is the first American to officially run 2,000 marathons
Fitness and Weight Loss Do BCAA supplements actually help you gain more muscle?
Sex & Relationship Don't worry, guys: Women still love the dad bod
Fitness and Weight Loss The best workout you can do when you can't hit the gym
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt an upper-body of steel with these 5 exercises
Fitness and Weight Loss Get Jedi strength with this 'Star Wars'-inspired mace workout
Guys Smarts Can eating cheese really give you nightmares?
Fitness The chest fly move your upper body workout needs

Men's Health

one change to improve your hiit workout performance
Fitness and Weight Loss The 3-minute hack to improve your HIIT performance
Guy Smarts This is the single best non-beef burger on the planet
Fitness The chest fly move your upper body workout needs
Guy Smarts Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargements