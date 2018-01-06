Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Make gains in no time with this workout

Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this workout

The best part? You can apply it to any exercise.

  • Published:
Mass Gains play

Mass Gains

(Image by Men's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"I love being big and strong. I mean really, who doesn't? So when it comes to working out, I always like to do mass gain workouts," says trainer Bobby Maximus, author of Maximus Body, a book dedicated to helping you become the fittest guy in your gym.

One of Maximus' favorite mass gain workouts of all time is one where you do four sets of 15 reps with 90 seconds of rest between each set.

The amount of weight used will vary from person to person since Maximus prescribes lifting 60 percent of your one-rep max.

Calculating this number isn't hard if you do know your one-rep max, but if you don't, Maximus recommends lifting 135 pounds if you're a beginner, 185 pounds if you're intermediate, and 225 pounds if you're advanced.

The great thing about this workout is that you can apply it to any exercise: your bench presses, back squats, front squats, the works.

It's a great way to keep track of your gains, too, since it truly is a numbers game.

Incorporate Maximus' mass gains workout to build muscle, boost your metabolism, improve your everyday mobility, reduce your overall risk of injury, and ultimately live longer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
2 Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness Get a total-body workout with this deadlift and bench press circuit
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt an upper-body of steel with these 5 exercises
Fitness and Weight Loss Do BCAA supplements actually help you gain more muscle?
Fitness An open letter to the newbies at the gym this January
Weight Loss This circuit will absolutely smoke your arms and core
Fitness Blast your biceps with two simple moves
Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs

Men's Health

Huckberry wardrobe
Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to last
New Year's Eve hookups
Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve
Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs
Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle