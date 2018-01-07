Fitness and Weight Loss :  Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tell

news

Is your relationship normal? That thought probably goes through your head from time to time. Luckily, eHarmony has some answers.

The dating site recently polled over 1,000 Australians to find out when major events occurred in their relationships, like first kisses or becoming "Facebook official." So the next time you're not sure when to take those next steps, here's a handy guide to help you out.

According to the results, one in four people kiss on the first date, but one in 10 said they'd wait a few weeks. When people were asked about how long they wait to sleep with someone they're dating, a majority responded they waited about three months.

However, 9 percent said they'd be willing to sleep with someone within a week of meeting them. When you break it down gender-wise, this translates to 25 percent of guys and 10 percent of women.

When things get a little more serious, one-third of Australians are in favor of having "the talk," while another third said they go by "gut feeling." When it comes to making their relationship public, most couples share a photo online, which 29 percent of people do after four months.

Moving right along to the next relationship phase, it takes an average of three months for people to say "I love you." Men are quicker to say it—50 percent say they'll say it within the first three months of dating—than women are—only 33 percent do the same.

As it turns out, farting in front of your partner is one of the markers that you're comfortable around them, and the average Australian waits six months before doing so. (Interestingly enough, this is only one month longer than people wait to keep their toothbrush at their partner's house.)

Feeling comfortable around someone also includes crying in front of them, and it takes about five months for that to happen in a relationship.

When it comes to introducing a partner to friends, 50 percent of Australians wait about three months. But when it comes to family, most (64 percent) wait six months.

First comes love then comes marriage, right? About 45 percent of people wait a year to get engaged, 51 percent a year to be married, and 41 percent wait a year before having a child.

The dating site also polled people on how long it takes them to start dating again after a breakup, and most who were surveyed (67 percent) wait less than a year to start seeing someone new. Men are faster than women (72 percent versus 63 percent).

Of course, every relationship is different, so do what works for you and your partner. Happiness is key.