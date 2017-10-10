Fitness and Weight Loss :  Get your sleeves exploding with this hardcore abs sequence

Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Build your core and get bigger arms — all at the same time.

You're probably all about getting the biggest bang for your buck, especially when you work out. So why would you do two or three different moves when just one will do the trick? That's the case with this move, which works out your entire body in one fell swoop.

Since it’s ANARCHY ABS Week, we’re focusing on how to work your core. But as Terry White Jr., a trainer at NYC’s brutalboxx shows us in the video below, there’s a brilliant move that works the legs, arms, and shoulders, all while centering on the abs.

Just grab two kettlebells or dumbbells. “Start with the supinated grips,” White Jr. says, meaning keep your back straight and kettlebells in-hand with your palms facing you.

Then, slowly—oh, so slowly—squat down, and do a bicep curl. “You know everybody likes biceps,” says White Jr., and truer words have never been spoken.

When you curl your arms back up, explode up in your legs into a shoulder press. Then bring your arms back down into the supinated grip and repeat.

While it looks like you’re getting a fairly standard legs, arms, and shoulders workout, doing all these various moves in a sequence actually builds your abs and core because they have to keep you stable while you move.

Reveal your six-pack with ANARCHY ABS—a rapid fat-burning, ab-shredding workout unlike any fitness program you've ever experienced.

