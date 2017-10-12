Fitness and Weight Loss :  Flatten your abs with this partner workout

Two is always better than one—especially when it comes to exercise. We’re always interested in new ways for buddies or couples to work together to build their bodies, so today we’ve got a special treat for two people looking to carve out unbelievable abs.

In the video below, watch as Reebok and Solace trainers Chelsea Potter and Kenny Santucci work together to build their cores. “We’re going to show you a little workout that we do all the time at Solace,” says Santucci.

It starts with one partner doing a plank—but not just any plank. The other buddy places a plate (in this case, a 45-pounder) and puts it on their back. “Pull those shoulder blades nice and tight,” Santucci advises. "Squeeze those heels together.” If 45 is too much weight for your partner, feel free to bring it lower.

The plate on the lower back adds a huge challenge to your standard plank. But if you’re not the one in the plank, that doesn't give you an excuse to stay still. Santucci does 10 V sit-ups while his partner holds the plate, keeping her abs tight.

Once the ten are over, you switch positions. “We’ll do about five rounds of that,” Santucci says. It’s a challenging, dynamic abs workout for buddies and couples. “Try it with your friends, your family—anybody who needs a good set of abs,” he goes on.

Everyone has abs—you just need to burn enough fat to see them. Reveal your six pack with the cutting-edge ANARCHY ABS training program.