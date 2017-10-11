Fitness and Weight Loss :  Blast belly fat with this hardcore Tabata circuit

Nothing pushes you past your own limits quite like HIIT (high-intensity interval training)—and we’ve found a way to make it more intense than ever.

It’s called Tabata training. Named after the Japanese scientist who invented it, Tabata training consists of four moves in a 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off sequence.

As Jess King, Peloton Senior Instructor, demonstrates in the video below, it’s even harder than it sounds.

“You’ve got four different exercises, and we’re going to cycle through eight times,” she says. Ready, set, go.

Number one: jump lunges and squats. You’re going to jump into a lunge on your left leg, then a jump lunge to your right, and then jump into a squat. Keep it going for 20 seconds.

Move onto a series of ice skaters, or lateral moves that really challenge your balance and core. Jump from one side of the mat, lunging in into a curtsy, and then leap to the other side. “Keep the shoulders up and over the hips the whole time,” says King.

You're not slowing down. It’s time to suffer through the burpees. Jump up and down into the push-up position, kicking your feet out. Want more of a challenge? Add a pushup in.

Finally, jump down into a plank and twist it into a side plank, going back and forth on each side. “Open up,” King instructs, “rotate under, tap your scapula, and rotate back.” Simple, right?

“Get into and go for it,” says King. “You’ll have a blast.” And you’ll definitely be blasting some fat.

