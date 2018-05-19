Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

The FDA just approved the first-ever drug to treat chronic migraines

Guy Smarts The FDA just approved the first-ever drug to treat chronic migraines

The drug is called Aimovig, and it’s made by Amgen and Novartis. It’s a monthly injection that a user can administer by themselves, as it works similarly to an insulin pen, the New York Times explained.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The FDA just approved the first-ever drug to treat chronic migraines play

The FDA just approved the first-ever drug to treat chronic migraines

(GETTY)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the sale and use of the first drug ever to treat chronic migraines.

The drug is called Aimovig, and it’s made by Amgen and Novartis. It’s a monthly injection that a user can administer by themselves, as it works similarly to an insulin pen, the New York Times explained. It will cost users about $6,900 a year without insurance.

“The drugs will have a huge impact,” Dr. Amaal Starling, a neurologist and migraine specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, told the Times. “This is really an amazing time for my patient population and for general neurologists treating patients with migraine.”

According to the American Migraine Foundation, migraines affect up to 12 percent of the population.

Chronic migraine, according to the International Headache Society, is defined as “headache occurring on 15 or more days per month for more than three months, which, on at least eight days per month, has the features of migraine headache.” Chronic migraine, specifically, affects approximately one percent of the population.

play (GETTY)

 

Aimovig will not prevent all migraine attacks, but it can make them much less severe and reduce their frequency by 50 percent, the Times explained - though that may be more than enough for anyone suffering from these debilitating headaches.

According to the Mayo Clinic, migraines can cause “severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on just one side of the head. It's often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine attacks can cause “significant pain for hours to days, and can be so severe that the pain is disabling.”

Unlike current migraine treatments, Aimovig also appears to come with little or no side effects. According to Time, side effects reported by study participants included colds and respiratory infections. In the clinical trials of Aimovig, those participants actually taking the drug reported no more side effects than those taking a placebo. However, the long term side effects of the medication have yet to be determined.

play (GETTY)

 

If medication isn’t your thing, a growing body of scientific work is proving that regular exercise can also prevent migraines from ever happening in the first place. In 2015, a Swedish study showed that migraine patients had fewer headaches after performing a 40-minute cycling workout three times a week for three months. At the time, the study noted that the physical routine worked just as well as topamirate – one of the leading migraine-preventing drugs - but without the nasty side effects of depression, tremors, and cognitive impairment.

Aimovig is still expected to be a big hit. As Robin Overlock, a clinical trial participant, noted to the Times, she went from having 27 migraine days a month to just two.

“It’s definitely life changing,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships Does size matter more than girth? Asa Akira settles...bullet
2 Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth's dad is super fit, and somehow, people are...bullet
3 Sex & Relationships YouPorn is helping couples discover their shared...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Investors are frustrated with Botox-maker Allergan — and its CEO says it's 'deep into the process' of figuring out what to do next (AGN)
Strategy A woman who’s worked in venture capital for 25 years shares her best career advice — and why it was worth being the first and only woman on her team when she started out
Finance Allergan just got one step closer to approval for its migraine drug — and it's part of a wave of new treatments for the condition that affects 38 million Americans (AGN)
Tech 'We're treated like drug addicts': As America fights opioid addiction, the healthcare system is failing people who live with chronic pain
Lifestyle How painkillers are increasing obesity and diabetes risk
Aches This is why you have been having constant headaches
Strategy People often stay in abusive relationships because of something called 'trauma bonding' — here are the signs it's happening to you
In Australia Country cautiously enters medical marijuana market
Health Tips ​Marijuana may stop your brutal headache right in its tracks

Men's Health

If Warner Bros. gave me permission to take a photo in just the cowl and mask, I'd project the image on to my tombstone.
Guy Smarts Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him
Chris Hemsworth hinted that he isn't done playing thor any time soon
Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth hinted that he isn't done playing thor any time soon
5 low-carb cocktails you can drink on a diet
Guy Smarts 5 low-carb cocktails you can drink on a diet
12 ways artificial intelligence can make you a healthier man
Odd Enough 12 ways artificial intelligence can make you a healthier man