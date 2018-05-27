Easy grilled shell-on shrimp with herbs

Preheat the grill to direct, high heat. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 Tbsp olive oil and a big pinch each of salt and pepper.
Here's how.
1 lb shell-on shrimp (16 to 20 per pound), preferably with heads on
2 Tbsp olive oil, plus ¼ cup
½ cup fresh herbs*
1 lemon, halved
2 Add the shrimp and grill until the shells turn deep pink and brown in spots, about 5 minutes.
3. Transfer the shrimp to a large clean bowl and toss with ¼ cup olive oil and herbs. Let it sit for a half hour or so while you grill other things.
4. Squeeze both halves of a lemon over everything. Lay down some newspaper; peel and eat the shrimp with crusty bread and white wine. Feeds 4.
*Thyme, mint, rosemary, and chives are a nice blend. In fact, any of the Scarborough Fair herbs will work.