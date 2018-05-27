Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Easy grilled shell-on shrimp with herbs

Preheat the grill to direct, high heat. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 Tbsp olive oil and a big pinch each of salt and pepper.

(TED CAVANAUGH)
Head­-on shrimp can be a hard sell for some, so it's important to make them irresistibly delicious.

Here's how.

What you'll need:

1 lb shell-on shrimp (16 to 20 per pound), preferably with heads on
2 Tbsp olive oil, plus ¼ cup 
½ cup fresh herbs*
1 lemon, halved

How to make it:

1 Preheat the grill to direct, high heat. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 Tbsp olive oil and a big pinch each of salt and pepper.

2 Add the shrimp and grill until the shells turn deep pink and brown in spots, about 5 minutes.

3. Transfer the shrimp to a large clean bowl and toss with ¼ cup olive oil and herbs. Let it sit for a half hour or so while you grill other things.

4. Squeeze both halves of a lemon over everything. Lay down some news­paper; peel and eat the shrimp with crusty bread and white wine. Feeds 4.

*Thyme, mint, rosemary, and chives are a nice blend. In fact, any of the Scarbor­ough Fair herbs will work.

