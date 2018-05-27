Easy grilled octopus recipe

Defrost the octopus if it's frozen. Put it in a large pot of water (aromatics like a bay leaf and an onion are nice but optional) and bring it to a boil for 30 minutes
Cook it well, slice it thin, win friends.
Octopus
1 Bay leaf
2 Tbsp of olive oil
1 lemon, halved
Parsley, to taste
1. Defrost the octopus if it's frozen. Put it in a large pot of water (aromatics like a bay leaf and an onion are nice but optional) and bring it to a boil for 30 minutes.
Remove the octopus from the pot and lay it on a baking sheet to cool to room temperature.
2. Preheat your grill to high, direct heat. Set the octopus on the grill and sear it, turning frequently, until it's charred all over, about 10 minutes. Then transfer it to a cutting board and slice it before serving.
Arrange the slices on a platter, season them with flaky salt, drizzle on some olive oil, squeeze a lemon over everything, and scatter on some chopped flatleaf parsley.