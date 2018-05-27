Easy grilled octopus recipe

news

The secret to cooking octopus is that there is no secret: no cork, no massage, no ride in the laundry machine to tenderize it.

Cook it well, slice it thin, win friends.

What you'll need:

Octopus

1 Bay leaf

2 Tbsp of olive oil

1 lemon, halved

Parsley, to taste

How to make it:

1. Defrost the octopus if it's frozen. Put it in a large pot of water (aromatics like a bay leaf and an onion are nice but optional) and bring it to a boil for 30 min­utes.

Remove the octopus from the pot and lay it on a baking sheet to cool to room temperature.

2. Preheat your grill to high, direct heat. Set the octo­pus on the grill and sear it, turning frequently, until it's charred all over, about 10 minutes. Then transfer it to a cutting board and slice it before serving.

Arrange the slices on a platter, season them with flaky salt, drizzle on some olive oil, squeeze a lemon over everything, and scatter on some chopped flat­leaf parsley.