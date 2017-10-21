Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Culinary Tips :  This spicy high-protein breakfast is the best way to start your day

Culinary Tips This spicy high-protein breakfast is the best way to start your day

The whole thing takes the same amount of time as brewing and drinking a cup of coffee.

  • Published:
Eggs in Hades: A Man, A Pan, A Plan

Eggs in Hades: A Man, A Pan, A Plan

Maybe you’ve heard of Eggs in Purgatory, also known as shakshuka, which is, in summary, eggs baked in tomato sauce.

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen the top-down shot of slow-cooked eggs bubbling in a deep-red sea.

Shakshuka, on Instagram at least, is the “like”-amassing equivalent of a naked yoga post. And, just like naked yoga, this version of Eggs in Purgatory is slightly dangerous.

Also the fate of this version, Eggs in Hades, is far more certain. Spicy sausage and crushed red pepper flakes ignite an inferno of heat that makes this pan-based dish a powerhouse wake-you-up breakfast.

Plus, you don’t even have to be that awake to make it. All you have to do is sizzle some vegetables in a skillet, brown some sausage, dump in a jar of pre-made tomato sauce, and then crack in a few eggs. Then you wait a beat. You could also heat up some pita for dunking, if you want.

The whole thing takes about 20 minutes to come together, which is about how much time it also takes to brew and drink a cup of black coffee. It’s efficient. It’s delicious. And it’s also a great way to test how ironclad your stomach is.

What You’ll Need:

  • 1 tsp canola oil

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped

  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped

  • 1 lb spicy chicken sausage, casings removed

  • 1 (24 oz) jar tomato sauce

  • 4 eggs

  • Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

  • 2 Tbsp chopped basil

  • 2 whole wheat pocket pitas, cut in half, warmed, for serving

How to Make It:

  1. In a large nonstick or cast-iron pan, add the canola oil, garlic, and onion. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is aromatic, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.

  2. Add the chicken sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour in the tomato sauce and adjust the heat to medium-low.

  3. Using the back of a serving spoon, make 4 shallow “cups” in the sauce. Carefully crack an egg into each cup. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer until the whites of the eggs cook through, about 10 minutes.

  4. Serve topped with crushed red pepper flakes, basil, and pitas on the side. Feeds 4.

Nutrition per serving: 402 calories, 31g protein, 36g carbohydrates (6g fiber), 16g fat

