Chris Pratt will not apologize for what star lord did in 'infinity war'

Chris Pratt will not apologize for what star lord did 'Infinity War'

But one, in particular, seems to be shared by all: Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, fucked up.

  Published: , Refreshed:
(GREG DOHERTY/PATRICK MCMULLAN VIA GETTY IMAGES)
If you've seen Avengers: Infinity War, you probably came away from Marvel's epic team-up with a whole mess of feelings.

But one, in particular, seems to be shared by all: Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, fucked up.

*Spoilers to follow for Avengers: Infinity War, a movie that came out a month ago. I get it man, movie tickets are expensive these days, but still. We're doing this. Last chance.*

Toward the climax of the film, Spider-Man, Iron Man, half the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange had subdued Thanos - moments away from taking the Infinity Gauntlet off his hands.

But Quill, enraged by the death of Zoe Saldana's Gamora, decided instead to bash Thanos in the face. The purple-skinned villain would bust loose and, of course, go on to erase half of all life in the galaxy.

So, you know, good going, Star Lord.

 

But Pratt is coming to the defense of his Marvel alter-ego.

"I think if we did it a hundred times, I wouldn’t change a thing," the actor told Radio Times.

“Look, the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father," Pratt said.

"And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes."

The Jurassic World star continued, "I guess you could have the movie end a half hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this. And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame?"

Which...okay, fair point. But you want to say that to Josh Brolin's newly-jacked face?

Hate on the character all you want - and yes, that is permission to hate on the character who couldn't just wait ten seconds - but Pratt himself has been hard at work recently being one of Hollywood's all-around best dudes.

His invite for fans to join him on the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom red carpet destroyed the internet, he went out of his way to hang out with a terminally ill fan, and then the former Parks and Rec funnyman teamed up with John Krasinski to invite people to take part in the Murph workout to benefit fallen veterans.

Of course, Krasinski ended up doing the workout in the jungle with The Rock. You're a good guy, Chris, but only people who have not contributed to trillions of people turning to dust get to hang out with The Rock. Those are just the rules.

