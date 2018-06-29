Pulse.ng logo
Chris Pratt made an epic surprise appearance at this screening

Guy Smarts Chris Pratt made an epic surprise appearance at this 'Jurassic World' screening

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(GETTY)
Let's face it: As much as we love Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans, it can be hard to tell the Hollywood actors apart.

Besides having the same first name, they all star in our favorite superhero and sci-fi movies; their fitness games are all on-point; if you blurred your eyes and looked at the four of them, you'd be hard-pressed to tell which Chris was which.

To help you keep track of everyone's favorite Chrises, we're rounding up what each of them got up to during the week. Welcome to This Week in Chrises.

Chris Pratt: Made a surprise appearance at a very special Jurassic World screening

Amid traveling the globe to promote Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pratt took time to watch the film with his fans from the Vacaville, CA, police force.

"Chris Pratt comes to Vacaville!" the police department wrote on Facebook. "We were so excited to be a part of a remarkable event to combine a charitable auction with entertainment that no one really saw coming."

As the department explained, the local community came together to purchase tickets to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at the Vacaville Brenden Theaters to raise money for children of law enforcement families suffering from cancer. Deputy Daniel "Cully" Pratt from the Solano County Sheriff's Department - who also happens to be Chris Pratt's brother - helped organize the event.

The post continued:

"Little did anyone know that the star of the movie Chris Pratt would surprise everyone and show up to participate with the charity auction and even stay to watch the movie. The room was filled with both shock and laughter for the entire event. Most importantly, those who truly needed this fun day got some time to enjoy the festivities alongside their families."

Chris Hemsworth: Has gone "full hipster"

Someone get this man some mustache wax and an artisanal flaxseed loaf.

"I've gone full hipster and only shoot on film now," Hemsworth wrote alongside an Instagram photo with his brother, Liam. "This was shot on film, digital is dead, except when I'm digitally transferring my film shots to digital. Film rules. Liam, you're cool, too."

 

While Hemsworth may think himself the epitome of cool, it didn't stop his wife, Elsa Pataky, from mocking his pitiful haul on a recent fishing trip.

 

Chris Evans: Got in a Twitter fight with Mark Hamill over who's more badass

For a guy who says he doesn't want to play Captain America anymore, Chris Evans is getting pretty defensive about his character.

It all began when a fan on Twitter shared the toughest question in the world: "My son just asked the toughest question that I've ever had to answer as a father... 'Can a lightsaber cut through Captain America's shield?'"

Luke Skywalker himself - A.K.A. Mark Hamill - first answered the question by stating, "In the #MarvelUniverse- NO. In the #StarWarsUniverse- Luke wouldn't fight a hero, but if asked to do so, he could cut it into a million little pieces."

 

Evans quickly replied, "Foolish. Now I have vibranium ninja stars."

 

Does anyone else really want to see a Star Wars/Avengers crossover now, or is it just us?

Chris Pine: Gives the world yet another glimpse of '80s Steve Trevor

Chris Pine can't seem to stop getting photographed as Steve Trevor, '80s edition on the set of Wonder Woman.

On Wednesday, Pine and his costar Gal Gadot were spotted hailing a cab in Washington, D.C., as part of the film - both rocking some seriously awesome '80s power suits. Pine was also wearing a fanny pack, which, to be perfectly honest, we aren't mad about. In fact, he may have just made fanny packs a 2018 fashion staple.

Little is known about how his character came back into play, but if you're interested in going down an internet rabbit hole, we've gone some fan theories here.

