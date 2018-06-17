Chris Pine is definitely coming back for 'Wonder Woman 2'

news

Let's face it: As much as we love Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans, it can be hard to tell the Hollywood actors apart.

Besides having the same first name, they all star in our favorite superhero and sci-fi movies; their fitness games are all on-point; if you blurred your eyes and looked at the four of them, you'd be hard-pressed to tell which Chris was which.

To help you keep track of everyone's favorite Chrises, we're rounding up what each of them got up to during the week. Welcome to This Week in Chrises.

Chris Pine: Yup, he's officially back for the Wonder Woman sequel

Last week, we happily helped spread the rumor that Steve Trevor would be returning to the Wonder Woman franchise - despite his, er, fate in the first movie. Just days later, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins confirmed our suspicions and tweeted a photo of Pine on set, writing: "Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor!"

Of course, this left many fans asking: How is Steve Trevor alive? Because the people want more Pine. That's how.

Chris Pratt: Would do a Parks and Rec reboot, so somebody get on that

Life hasn't been the same since we said goodbye to Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer, and the rest of the Pawnee crew. So when Chris Pratt told E! News earlier this week that he'd be down for a Parks and Rec reboot, everyone got more than a little excited.

"As long as I'm in town, yeah, I'll do it," he said in an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. "It films like 10 minutes from my house so that would be dope. I miss Andy too. I would love it. I know I would do it."

OK, so can someone make this happen? Like, right now? Thanks.

Chris Evans: Gets a special birthday message from his brother

Chris Evans turned 37 on Wednesday, and his younger brother Scott shared a really nice Instagram post to celebrate his birthday.

"Happy birthday to my big brother!" Scott Evans, who stars in One Life to Live, wrote alongside a collage of vintage Evans family photos. "You were my first friend and you are still my best friend today. Thank you for being the greatest- I love you so damn much!!"

Chris Hemsworth: Shared the first trailer for his newest flick, Bad Times at the El Royale

Chris Hemsworth did some work this week. Instead of his typical surf sessions with BFF Matt Damon, the Australian actor released the first trailer for his upcoming film, Bad Tmes at the El Royale.

Here's the synopsis, according to I MDb:

"Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption - before everything goes to hell."

Hemsworth stars alongside Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, and Nick Offerman, so odds are it's gonna be good.