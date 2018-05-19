Chris Hemsworth hinted that he isn't done playing thor any time soon

news

Let's face it: As much as we love Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans, it can be hard to tell the Hollywood actors apart.

Besides having the same first name, they all star in our favorite superhero and sci-fi movies; their fitness games are all on-point; if you blurred your eyes and looked at the four of them, you'd be hard-pressed to tell which Chris was which.

To help you keep track of everyone's favorite Chrises, we're rounding up what each of them got up to during the week. Welcome to This Week in Chrises.

Chris Hemsworth: Hinted more Thor movies may be on the way

* Warning: Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. If you don't want to see 'em, keep scrolling to Chris Pratt. *

On Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate the fact that Avengers: Infinity War is now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

"I'll say again thank you thank you thank you everyone for supporting this little community theatre production," Hemsworth said in the caption of the video post, which also happened to show off his bicep workout at the same time.

In the video, Hemsworth thanked fans and added, "We're going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us." So there you have it. Definitive proof that more Thor movies are almost certainly on the horizon. Which is a relief, because Thor was one of the only Avengers to make it out alive, anyway.

Chris Pratt: Tried to convince TSA that dinosaurs make great emotional support animals

Chris Pratt is on a roll. Besides Avengers: Infinity War, he has another massive movie coming out this year: Jurassic World.

With that second movie coming soon, Pratt is getting busy on press junkets all around the globe - and wherever he travels, so does his emotional support dinosaur.

In a hilarious new College Humor video, Pratt and his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard reveal that Pratt needs the dinosaur to feel comfortable to fly.

"We’re not just one of those bogus a-hole couples," Pratt says pleading with the gate agent. "I get anxiety. I need her to calm me down."

The clip ends with the tiny dinosaur escaping its enclosure (as it does in EVERY DINOSAUR MOVIE EVER), and Pratt giving a perfect “serious actor face” before hunting it down. While funny, the two-minute clip also just got us more amped for the film’s release on June 22.

Chris Evans: Almost made the best cameo ever

Chris Evans may be famous for playing Captain America, but that wasn’t the actor’s first turn as a superhero. Remember way back in the early 2000s, when Evans was part of the Fantastic Four as the Human Torch? It turns out, that character almost made a comeback in Deadpool 2.

In an interview with Uproxx earlier this week, Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that Evans almost made a very special cameo in the film as The Human Torch as part of the X-Force interviews.

Unfortunately for the world, the scene was never shot - but not because Evans said no.

"No, no, we never got that far [to ask Evans],” Reese explained, adding, “We definitely had a lot more X-Force interviews with bizarre, random people coming in to interview."

We’d like to believe that Evans would have put his all into this very important role.

Chris Pine: Made yet another very important fashion statement

Chris Pine - arguably the most fashionable Chris - made a big statement at the Turner Upfront event in New York City with a marsala-colored outfit that had everyone talking.

As D’Marge explained, marsala isn’t just a purple-pink shirt - it's “richer and often sits between a red-brown spectrum for a more earthy aesthetic. Natural, not gaudy, is the goal.”

Pine rocked the color from head-to-toe with a simple polo paired with marsala chinos. So go ahead, be like Pine and rock a pair of overalls or an all-marsala outfit. Either way, you’ll win.