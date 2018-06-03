Chris hemsworth and matt damon are travel buds for life, apparently

news

Let's face it: As much as we love Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans, it can be hard to tell the Hollywood actors apart.

Besides having the same first name, they all star in our favorite superhero and sci-fi movies; their fitness games are all on-point; if you blurred your eyes and looked at the four of them, you'd be hard-pressed to tell which Chris was which.

To help you keep track of everyone's favorite Chrises, we're rounding up what each of them got up to during the week. Welcome to This Week in Chrises.

Chris Hemsworth: Took another vacation with pal Matt Damon

They say it's important to travel with your significant other - but what about your best bud?

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and their families - minus Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky - spent some quality time frolicking in the sun at Queensland's North Stradbroke Island this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Of course, Hemsworth hit the water with the kids upon arrival, donning a shorty wetsuit and grabbing his surfboard along the way. For inspiration on how to get a six-pack like Hemsworth's, here are 10 ways to work out like the Australian actor.

Chris Evans: Campaigned for his uncle’s re-election bid in Boston

We gotta say, getting Captain America to endorse your reelection campaign is pretty clutch.

Congressman Michael Capuano is hard at work on the campaign trail in Boston for his re-election campaign - and this week, his nephew Chris Evans stepped in to help him out.

"My Uncle Mike is a fighter - fighting for healthcare, for education, for human rights, and to make lives better. Proud to support him the other night as we work to reelect@mikecapuano," Evans tweeted.

"Thank you to my family, including my nephew @chrisevans, for your support," Capuano tweeted. "Together, we'll keep fighting to create more opportunities for everyone, and I won't stop until the playing field is level for all. #TeamCap."

Chris Pratt: Wants Marvel fans to know that everyone makes mistakes

*Spoilers to follow for Avengers: Infinity War*

If you've seen Avengers: Infinity War, you know that Chris Pratt's character, Star-Lord, kinda f***s things up big time - you know, hitting Thanos in the face and letting him go on to extinguish half of all life in the galaxy. (If you want to read more about the aforementioned f***-up, click here.)

But guess what? Pratt DGAF about what you think about his character's controversial move!

"I think if we did it a hundred times, I wouldn’t change a thing," he told Radio Times earlier this week.

"Look, the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father," Pratt added. "And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes."

Chris Pine: Has an ex-flame going on a reality show

Chris Pine is about to be in quite the pickle: One of his alleged ex-flames is starring in a new reality TV show, Love Island, and she's already spilling details of their extremely short-lived romance to the press.

Love Island contestant Samira Mighty told Radio Times that she and Pine went on one date after meeting at the GQ Men of the Year after-party in 2016. Mighty says she saw Pine and thought, "My God, he was in that movie with Lindsay Lohan [the 2006 film Just My Luck]."

If that’s the one film you can think of with Pine in it… OK.

"He kind of moved to me and I thought, 'He seems fun, he seems cool,'" she said. "I kind of looked him up and thought, 'He’s actually a pretty big deal.' He was like, 'Take my number.'"

Mighty said the pair met up at SoHo House in London, but things ended quickly because Mighty was still getting over a past breakup. "We’re only friends," she said. "I was too heartbroken and I thought, 'I can’t deal with this.'"

Pine, who's reportedly dating actress Annabelle Wallis, hasn't publicly acknowledged Mighty's story. If it's all true, it's too bad for Mighty that things didn't work out: Pine is arguably the coolest, classiest, best-dressed Chris of all.