Chris Evans ripped on his buddy Chris Pratt in honor of his birthday

Let's face it: As much as we love Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans, it can be hard to tell the Hollywood actors apart.

Besides having the same first name, they all star in our favorite superhero and sci-fi movies; their fitness games are all on-point; if you blurred your eyes and looked at the four of them, you'd be hard-pressed to tell which Chris was which.

To help you keep track of everyone's favorite Chrises, we're rounding up what each of them got up to during the week. Welcome to This Week in Chrises.

Chris Evans: Wished Chris Pratt a happy birthday in a very special way

Chris Evans took a moment out of his day on Thursday to wish one of his fellow Chrises - Chris Pratt - a very happy birthday. In a tweet, Evans wrote, "Happy birthday @prattprattpratt from me and this giver of zero f*cks. We hope you’re getting showered with affection today."

That "giver of zero f*cks" was none other than Evans' dog, Dodger, who appeared to be peeing on a sign that said "Property of Star-Lord." So, uh, Happy Birthday?

"You'll be hearing from my lawyer," Pratt tweeted in response.

Chris Pratt: Offered the next generation some serious words of wisdom

Chris Pratt, who just turned 39, received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this week. As he excepted his award, he showed fans that he's taking his job as an icon seriously: by sharing the “Nine Rules from Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner.”

Among the rules was Number 3: Don't be a turd.

"If you are strong, be a protector," he said. "If you are smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that."

Check out all nine pieces of quality Pratt advice in the video below.

Chris Hemsworth: Saw a double rainbow

Honestly, at this point it's a joke how #blessed Chris Hemsworth's life really is. When he's not busy starring in one of the biggest action movies of all time, he seems to be constantly at some gorgeous beach with his pal Matt Damon or his super cool family.

This week, the Australian actor got to experience a double rainbow with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their kids.

Beautiful nature! / Bella naturaleza! A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

We get it, Chris. Your life is perfect.

Chris Pine: Is the subject of lots of Wonder Woman fan theories

Chris Pine is back in full force as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman... or is he? Plenty of fan theories have already hit the web since it was revealed last week that Pine would reprise his role in the sequel. Some of our favorites include:

It's a flashback. As DigitalSpy noted, it could be that Steve Trevor is a figment of Wonder Woman's imagination. But, as some new leaked set footage revealed, he's looking pretty real.

Time Travel. DigitalSpy pointed out there's good reason to believe Steve Trevor time travels to 1984. How is that possible? It's a superhero movie, dammit, and time travel is allowed in movies.

It's Steve Trevor, but a new Steve Trevor. According to SyFy, Pine could be playing the original Steve Trevor's grandson, and they look remarkably alike. Since the sequel is set in 1984, the timeline in the latter theory could actually make sense.

Whatever the explanation, we're psyched to see that he's back.