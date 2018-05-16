Capriccio bubbly sangria has been dubbed the new four loko

Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

(Men's Health Magazine)
Four Loko may have some competition when it comes to scary-strong alcoholic drinks.

People are freaking out about Capriccio Bubbly Sangria, a bottled sangria that's apparently getting people so drunk, some are calling it sorcery.

Although grape wine, fruit juice, and natural flavors are listed as Capriccio's main ingredients, people claim it must possess some unnatural secret elixir - like "devil's piss," to quote one drinker - because of its destructive effects.

"I smashed two of these last night and blacked [the fuck] out," one person claimed.

The collective internet freak-out began on May 12, when Twitter user @StateofThe__ tweeted screenshots of two Facebook users' reactions to the drink. That tweet went viral, sparking plenty of comments from other people who'd had scary experiences with Capriccio. 

 

Many compared Capriccio to Four Loko, that cheap malt drink you probably had one time in college and vowed never to drink again.

Others saw the chatter about Capriccio and - for some reason - became inspired to try the drink for themselves.

 

So, what the hell is Capriccio Bubbly Sangria?

Florida Caribbean Distillers, the company that makes the bottled sangria, says there's no secret ingredient in their product.

"Capriccio is made from 100 percent natural fruit juices and grape wine with no additives or preservatives," Dave Steiner, National Sales Director at Florida Caribbean Distillers, tells Men'sHealth.com. Steiner said a 375mL bottle is equivalent to two standard glasses of wine.

Capriccio boasts an alcohol content of 13.9 percent alcohol by volume, meaning nearly 14 percent of the drink is pure alcohol. On average, wine has 11.6 percent ABV, making Capriccio slightly stronger.

When asked if he believed claims that people are getting excessively drunk off half a bottle, Steiner provided the following statement:

"All alcoholic beverages affect every person differently due to factors such as age, gender, weight, and food consumption. Although we cannot speak to every specific instance of how our product will affect someone, we will always advocate that consumers drink Capriccio responsibly and know their specific limits and tolerance."

Steiner has a point - you want to be careful about when drinking any kind of alcohol. Men are advised to have no more than two servings of alcohol per day. For reference, a single serving of alcohol is either a 12-ounce beer, 8 ounces of malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine or a 1.5-ounce shot.

So, one bottle of Capriccio would definitely put you at the max

