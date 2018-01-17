Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Can "sex drugs" explain this man's tantrum?

Odd Enough Can "sex drugs" explain this man's naked, feces-throwing airport rampage?

The man claimed to have overdosed on Viagra, which caused him to strip down and throw his own feces at bystanders.

At some point in most guys lives, they've gone on a bender that left them with a mess to clean up.

But not like this one: the Sun recently reported that an American man went on a naked rampage through a Thai airport while throwing his own feces at people.

Yes, you read correctly. Why? The man apparently told officials that he had "taken too many sex drugs," later specifically naming Viagra. The real question here is, can "sex drugs," specifically, drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction, actually cause a man to go on a terrifying shit-flinging rampage?

We've got good news for you — probably not. ED drugs, namely tadalafil (Cialis), vardenafil (Levitra), and sildenafil (Viagra), come with a long slew of side effects, but an alteration in mental state is not on any of those lists. The only side effect coming anywhere close is "dizziness," something all three drugs have listed under their "rare" side effects listings. Viagra's other side effects include stuffy noses, headaches, and upset stomaches, and occasionally, priapism (i.e. a boner that just won't go away) — pretty standard stuff, in other words — not something that would cause you to throw your shit at people.

Details on what actually happened to Cho are pretty scant. It's possible that "sex drugs" meant something more than Viagra, which opens up a Pandora's box of possible ill effects. Here's what we know: according to the Sun, 27-year-old Steve Cho, a native of New York, was waiting for a flight in the departures hall of Phuket International Airport in Thailand. Without warning, Cho stripped off all his clothes and began running through the airport, reportedly screaming incoherently, wreaking havoc in airport shops and throwing his feces at bystanders. It took six security guards to bring him down and ultimately arrest him.

"This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport. I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody," onlooker Wannee Ming said.

"When he regained his composure he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness," a statement released by the airport said, according to the Sun. "He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused."

The Sun reported that the man was later taken to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric check. The results of that hospital visit remain unknown.

So while Viagra probably won't make you have a psychotic break, it's still best to take it at the recommendation of a doctor, and, y'know, probably not at an airport.

