Blast your entire upper-body with these 4 moves

This complex from trainer Andy Speer, creator of Anarchy Arms from Men's Health  a series of workouts that will help you build a ripped upper-body will fire up your muscles without burning up a ton of time on the clock.

This complex from trainer Andy Speer will fire up your muscles without taking up a ton of time

Complexes not only pump your muscles in less time by combining several exercises with no rest, but they also get your heart pounding, a mix that equals a metabolic inferno and makes it the perfect workout for someone who doesn't have hours to spend at the gym.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

1. Curls:
Your biceps will feel the burn with this move. To make them work even harder and maximize their growth, go slow as you're coming down from the top of the curl.

2. High Pulls:
This move targets your shoulders and upper-back. Speer does them with two 30-pound dumbbells, but feel free to use whichever weight you can sustain the rest of the complex with.

3. Dumbbell Cleans:
Not only do you work your upper-body, but you pull your lower-body glutes, hamstrings, and quads into this move, too.

4. Push Presses:
While these mainly work your shoulders and triceps, your quads, glutes, and hamstrings also come into play as you squat to press.

That's 1 round. For the first round, do 5 reps each, and for the second round, do 8 to 10 reps each.

