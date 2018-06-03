'American Ninja Warrior' is teaming up with 'Jurassic World' for a 'dino-sized' course

news

NBC is taking that ninjas vs. dinosaurs dream straight from your eighth grade diary and making it a reality.

Bryce Dallas Howard and unrepentant monster Chris Pratt will host American Ninja Warrior: Jurassic World Night, an epic fitness crossover that will pit some of the best ninjas in the country against a special "dino-sized" course.

"I'm gonna' attack this course like a T-Rex," yells one very enthusiastic contestant, which is actually kind of self-defeating when you picture a T-Rex trying to run the American Ninja Warrior course. Those tiny arms. It would never work.

But still, consider us hyped. Pratt is on a good guy roll; NBC is promising an exclusive sneak preview of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (which already looks dope); and American Ninja Warrior consistently showcases some of the most impressive cores on television. (Want to dominate an obstacle course? Here's how.)

American Ninja Warrior: Jurassic World Night will air June 6. Maybe try out the American Ninja Workout beforehand, so when you tell your couch-mate you could "totally do that" you actually mean it.