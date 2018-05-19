Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

5 low-carb cocktails you can drink on a diet

On a warm spring day, mojitos can be incredibly refreshing - but they're also often loaded with sugar and calories.

1) Keto mojito.

On a warm spring day, mojitos can be incredibly refreshing - but they're also often loaded with sugar and calories. Luckily, this keto mojito recipe from Tasteaholics swaps out sugar with a tablespoon of the low-calorie sweetener erythritol. This cocktail has only 140 calories and contains only 3 grams of carbs.

2) Bloody Mary.

You might not be convinced by the myth that a Bloody Mary can cure a hangover - but they are undoubtedly delicious. This low-carb Bloody Mary cocktail from I Breathe I’m Hungryhas the perfect combination of spice and tang, and it’s sure to wake you up come morning.

3) Low-carb spicy margarita.

Margaritas are notorious for having tons of calories, but they taste so damn good they're hard to resist - especially with a side of guac. The good news is, you can enjoy this classic margarita from Appetite for Energy without wrecking your diet. This recipe uses liquid stevia to cut back on the carbs and throws in jalapeño for a spicy kick.

4) Vanilla late martini

Yes, it may sound like something your college girlfriend would have ordered, but this keto-friendly vanilla latte martini by All Day I Dream About Food will give you that energy boost you need to perk up. (It makes for a delicious after-dinner beverage as well.) This homemade sugar-free coffee liqueur blends nicely with the vanilla vodka for a low-carb, decadent cocktail. And it has only 3.6 grams of carbs.

5) The lemon drop.

Want something tart and refreshing at your summer BBQ? This low-carb lemon drop recipe from FitViews uses stevia instead of sugar (though it's not really necessary). It also includes lemon protein water. To make it more sour, simply add more lemon juice to your liking. The best part? There's not even one full gram of carbs per serving.

