Lifestyle :  Hollywood has a new African generation that is just ready to blow up

With increased calls for diversity in starring roles and juts plain acting jobs in Hollywood and other major film markets, African acting talent has blossomed over the past few years and every year seems to produce another breakthrough star.

The achievements of Lupita Nyongo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Peter Mensah, David Oyelewo and several others have laid the path for an awesome new generation and Business Insider SSA wants to share them.

Yetide Bataki

Her real name might not be familiar but what about Bilquis? Yes. The Nigerian actresses stunning turn as the Queen of Sheba and goddess of love in Amazons hit series “American Gods” has enamoured Hollywood. Her first appearance on the show in a scene where she literally consumed her lover will go down as one of the most erotic ever produced for television.

Abraham Attah

The kid from Ghana made a breakthrough in his major role alongside Idris Elba in Netflix’s original movie, Beasts of No Nation and has moved up the Hollywood food chain. Now resident in the United States, the 16-year-old with the smile to die for starred in Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming, a movie that has banked $275 million at the box office so far. Look out for more.

Danai Gurira

Gurira hails from Zimbabwe and her portrayal of katana-wielding Michonne in AMC’s uber-popular television show “Walking Dead” has made her one of Hollywood’s best-known faces.

Moe Sasegbon

This Nigerian-born heptathlete might have had just one season in blockbuster “Wonder Woman” but it was more than enough t catch the eye and with an expanded role written in the upcoming “Justice League” movie as well as the sequel to “Wonder Woman”, Hollywood will be seeing a lot more of this stunning amazon.

Kofi Siriboe

“The sweetness, the humility, the effort that he puts in to try and live a better life [as a character, Ralph Angel], really that is part of the sex appeal.” Those are the words of director Ava Duvernay about “Queen Sugar” star Kofi Siriboe. The 23-year-old hunk is one of three brothers who are all making inroads into Hollywood.

Michaela Coel

Britain’s freshest comedic talent won a BAFTA for her writing and acting efforts in Netflix’s Chewing Gum. Cole’s fresh take on comedy and her ability to deliver it on screen has made her one of the faces to watch out for.