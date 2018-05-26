Young Authors' Mentorship Programme making child authors

news

Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu aged 6, has joined the global rank of authors as his book, "The Lion came To Town" will be released on the May 29, 2018.

When asked how it feels to be an author at the age of 6, Bolaoluwa said, "I am excited about having my book published and it makes me very happy."

When asked what inspired her choice of stories, she said,

"I love animals a lot. I love watching NatGeo Wild and I love animal rescue. I don’t think animals should be killed."

And as for future aspirations, Bolaoluwa had this to say,

"I would like to be a firefighter when I grow up and write more books."

Bolaoluwa is one of many children whose books are being published by the Young Authors' Club initiative organized by the Young Authors Club.

Sharing their thoughts about the Young Authors Club, the children said,

"Young Authors’ Club is the best club ever. They make learning to write well and everything easy breezy, lemon squeezy."