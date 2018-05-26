Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Young Authors' Mentorship Programme making child authors

Young Authors' Mentorship Programme 6-yr-old publishes own book titled, "The Lion came To Town"

Bolaoluwa is one of many children whose books are being published by the Young Authors' Club initiative organized by the Young Authors Club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu aged 6, has joined the global rank of authors as  his book, "The Lion came To Town" will be released on the May 29, 2018.

When asked how it feels to be an author at the age of 6, Bolaoluwa said, "I am excited about having my book published and it makes me very happy."

When asked what inspired her choice of stories, she said,

"I love animals a lot. I love watching NatGeo Wild and I love animal rescue. I don’t think animals should be killed."

And as for future aspirations, Bolaoluwa had this to say,

"I would like to be a firefighter when I grow up and write more books."

Bolaoluwa is one of many children whose books are being published by the Young Authors' Club initiative organized by the Young Authors Club.

Sharing their thoughts about the Young Authors Club, the children said,

"Young Authors’ Club is the best club ever. They make learning to write well and everything easy breezy, lemon squeezy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Reaching For The Sky India is building the largest statue in the worldbullet
2 Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dishbullet
3 Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpawbullet

Related Articles

Farida Ado Nigerian author makes TIME Next Generation Leaders list
Toni Kan The Carnivorous City makes CrimeReads’ best new crime novels list
Book Review By N.M Bassey 'On A Platter of Gold', how Jonathan won and lost Nigeria by Bolaji Abdullahi
Guides & Tips How to navigate transport in Nigeria
The Stars Are Ageless Omoni Oboli releases expository book on life's journey
World Book Day 7 Nigerian authors currently setting the pace
Lola Shoneyin Nigerian author named 'Literary Person of the Year'
World poetry day 5 unforgettable Nigerian poets
Black Panther Dora Milaje getting spin-off comic written by Nnedi Okorafor
Tomi Adeyemi Author says black girls need a fantasy book every month

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to make Nigerian fish stew
DIY How to make Nigerian fish stew
The most beautiful world heritage sites in West Africa
History The most beautiful world heritage sites in West Africa
Amarachi Nwosu
Pulse Interview Amarachi Nwosu speaks on Nigeria's creative renaissance and using visual storytelling to create diverse narratives
5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit
See & Do 5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit