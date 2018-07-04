You can win a 12-day Travel Filmmaking trip to Tanzania

news

Be mentored by a professional filmmaker and receive awesome travel filmmaking gear, if you win the 12-day filmmaking trip to Tanzania.

Tanzania is the home to one of the most beautiful cities in Africa and people pf rich cultural heritage.

This year, World Nomads is offering one passionate individual the opportunity to capture the diverse people, places and wildlife of Tanzania. In addition to the trip, there are lots of other wonderful things to be won.

What you can win

Free Flights

Receive round-trip airfare from your closest international airport to Tanzania.

Professional Mentorship

Improve your skills on the field and during post-production under the mentorship of professional filmmaker Brian Rapsey.

12-day Trip

Capture the wildlife and communities of the Serengeti with help from adventure experts, OneSeed Expeditions.

Audio Gear

Record superior sound for your film with new microphones courtesy of RØDE Microphones.

Camera Bags

Protect your gear with style with specialized camera bags and accessories from Langly.

Travel Insurance

You will get travel insurance for the trip provided by World Nomads.

What the judges expect

You'll need to convince the judging panel through your application that you have the spirit of adventure and a passion for travel filmmaking through the submission of a travel documentary.

Your documentary should not be a compilation of still photos. In addition, it should convey a strong narrative in English (or with English subtitles), focus on a specific travel story within a 3 minute timeframe, show your interviewing skills and ability to coax a good story from your subject and demonstrate strong filmmaking skills.

It should also show originality and be visually engaging.

Applications close on July 10 and winners will be announced on August 8.

Visit the official World Nomads site for more information on how to apply.