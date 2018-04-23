World’s oldest person from the 19th century is dead

news

Nabi Tajima, an 117-year-old Japanese woman and world's oldest person is dead.

Tajima passed on in a hospital on Saturday evening April 21, 2017, in the town of Kikai in southern Japan, says town official Susumu Yoshiyuki. She had been hospitalized since January.

About Tajima

Tajima, born on August 4, 1900, was the last known person born in the 19th century. She raised seven sons and two daughters and reportedly had more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great-grandchildren.

She survived two world wars and witnessed the innovation of space travel, computers, the Internet, and smartphones and became the world’s oldest person after the death of Jamaican, Violet Brown, in September also at the age of 117.

The U.S.-based Gerontology Research Group says that another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, is now the world’s oldest person. Miyako lives in Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo, and turns 117 on May 2, 2018.

Guinness World Records certified 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka of northern Japan as the world’s oldest man earlier this month and were in the process of recognizing Tajima as the world’s oldest person before she passed on.