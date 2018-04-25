Why you should stop eating Cassava

news

Cassava is mostly safe for people when eaten in normal food amounts if prepared properly.

But they could have dire consequences if prepared improperly. Cassava that is prepared improperly may contain chemicals called cyanogenic glycosides. These chemicals are converted to cyanide in the body when eaten. This may cause cyanide poisoning and lead to certain paralysis conditions.

Below are the risk factors of eating cassava

1. Children who eat large amounts of cassava are at an increased risk of exposure to chemicals in cassava that can cause paralysis conditions.

Although, these chemicals are more likely to affect children than adults.

2. Iodine deficiency

Cassava might lower the amount of iodine absorbed by the body. This is even worse in people who already have low levels of iodine as eating cassava might make this condition worse.

3. Thyroid disease

Eating cassava might lower levels of thyroid hormones. In people with thyroid disease, especially those needing to use thyroid hormone replacement therapy, eating cassava might make this condition worse.

4. Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

It is very unsafe to eat cassava regularly when pregnant as this might cause several birth defects.

Cassava is also unsafe to eat regularly when breastfeeding. Eating cassava might expose the infant to chemicals that can affect thyroid function.