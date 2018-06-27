Pulse.ng logo
Why you should start using onion water now!

Why you should start using onion water now!

Benefits of using this onion extract range from therapeutic to medicinal.






Onion water is a homemade extract gotten from either blending and straining onions or by juicing directly. The potential benefits of its usage is why you should start using onion water now.

Rich in vitamins C, B6 and folic acid and an extensive supply of calcium, magnesium, iron, chromium and phosphorus, drinking a glass of Onion Water on an empty stomach in the morning can do a lot for the body.

ALSO READ: Things you didn't know Apple Cider Vinegar could do for you

1. Improves digestion

Onion water improves circulation thereby promoting digestion. Onion has substantial amounts of fiber known as oligofructose which is a soluble fibre. Onions also have a good supply of Insulin, a dietary fiber responsible for the healthy bacteria present in the intestines, which promotes a healthy bowel movement.







2. Accelerates hair growth and reduce dandruff

Onion water is very good for hair, especially natural African hair. It contains trace amounts of sulfur, which is one of the essential nutrients in promoting hair growth. A study has shown that applying onion juice on hair and scalp twice in a week for two months can stimulate hair growth. It can also be applied to hair as a cure for dandruff. Apply the onion water unto hair and scalp using a cotton ball or pad and massage gently for around five minutes using your fingertips. Cover with a shower cap and leave on for about 20 minutes. After that, wash off with regular shampoo and water.

ALSO READ: Health benefits of Tumeric

3. Good for heart health

According to Bordia, A. et al, onion water helps to reduce cholesterol and can thereby improve heart health. Although garlic is said to be more effective than onion, onion water has also been known to prevent lipid accumulation in the aorta.

4. Helps skin health

Diluted onion juice has substantial amounts of Vitamins A, B and C. It is also rich in calcium, magnesium,iron and phosphorus. Onion water mixed with honey is used as a cosmetic recipe to clear the skin and prevent occurrence of acne.

5. Helps reduce inflamed areas

Onions also contain Quercetin and bioflavonoids which can lower inflammation, fight pain and help to build better resistance. Onion juice contains thiosulfinates and cepaenes. These compounds have properties that can inhibit inflammatory cell influx in humans. As a result, they can be used as an anti-inflammatory medicine and treatment of swelling.

