Why you should ditch watermelon for golden melon

Why you should ditch watermelon for golden melon play

Foodie Dame
Golden melon is of great importance to us due to its high medicinal and nutritional benefits.

It has a great constituent of essential minerals and nutrients such as vitamin C, pantothenic acid, calcium, zinc, vitamin B6, fibre, magnesium, iron, potassium, vitamin A and omega 3, 6.

(Restoration Seeds)

Below are the benefits of eating golden melon:

1. Regulates blood pressure

Golden melon helps to regulate blood pressure level due to the potassium in it. Studies reveal that potassium releases signal within the body, which helps to stimulate and regulate the nerves and muscles contractions. As a result, our nerves, blood vessels and muscles greatly depend on this vitamin for healthy functioning and for maintaining a normal blood pressure.

2. Prevents Constipation

Due to the presence of dietary fibre in this fruit makes it very effective for aiding easy digestion of food and for preventing constipation.

Golden melon is an excellent constituent of both soluble and insoluble fibre. It also helps to keep the digestive tracts free from unwanted products.

(Bolo Tani)

3. Prevents Cardiovascular Diseases

Due to the high amount of vitamin B6 in golden melon, the serotonin released in the body helps to convert homocysteine and amino acid into essential substances.

4. Hydrates the Body

Due to the high water content of golden melon, the fruit is a great way to hydrate yourself. Studies reveal that the flesh of the golden melon contains approximately 90% water thus important for your body.

