Why Nigerians include boiled eggs in almost every meal

news

Eggs are an important and versatile ingredient for cooking and nutrition. Luckily our forefathers knew the importance of eggs ensured it was eaten almost daily.

Since the domestication of the chicken, people have been enjoying and nourishing themselves with eggs.

Eggs are regarded as an important source of protein as they contain all nine essential amino acids; that includes the ones we cannot synthesise in our bodies and must obtain from our diet.

More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white along with vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat and cholesterol than the yolk. The whites are rich sources of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper.

Benefits of eggs include:

1. Eggs Are High In Cholesterol

A single egg contains 212 mg, which is over half of the recommended daily intake of 300 mg. Cholesterol from eggs doesn't necessarily raise cholesterol in the blood. The liver actually produces large amounts of cholesterol every single day. When we eat more eggs, the liver just produces less cholesterol instead, so it evens out.

2. Eggs Raise HDL

High-Density Lipoprotein is often known as the "good" cholesterol. People who have higher levels of HDL usually have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and various health problems. Eating eggs daily is a great way to increase HDL.

3. Eggs Contain Choline

Now Choline is a very important nutrient that people do not get enough of. It is often grouped with vitamin B and is used to build cell membranes and has a role in producing signalling molecules in the brain, along with various other functions.

4. Eggs Contain Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Lutein and Zeaxanthin are antioxidants that have benefits for eye health.

Studies show that consuming adequate amounts of these nutrients can significantly reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, two very common eye disorders.

Eggs are also high in Vitamin A. Vitamin A deficiency is the most common cause of blindness in the world.

5. Eggs Are Incredibly Nutritious

Think about it. A whole egg contains all the nutrients required to turn a single cell into a baby chicken.

A single large boiled egg contains Vitamin A, Folate, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Phosphorus and Selenium.

Eggs also contain small amounts of Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Calcium and Zinc