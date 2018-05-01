What you probably don't know about the Oron people

news

There are many tribes in Sub-Sahara Africa with ancient histories: Oron is one of them.

According to history, the ancestors of the Oron people had occupied their present location in present day Akwa Ibom state even before 2370BC.

And from that time till now, the Oron people have retained their dialect Language, Oro, which was originated by them and not borrowed elsewhere.

Although some historians would like to claim that these people migrated from Cameroun, it is not the case. Because neither the Bantus attire nor any other cultural equivalent anywhere portrays that of Oro language or names. None of Oro Nation, culture or names was derived from Bantu or any language elsewhere.

As a matter of fact, the only tribes with few similarities to Oron language are the Annang and Ibibio, hence their proficient communication in Ibibio and Annang languages.

Culture

Culturally, the Oron people are unique. And of their various traditional activities, the Ekpe Society, which was shared with the Efiks and the Southern Igbos as well as the Ibibios, is used as an authority.

Members of the Ekpe society are said to act as messengers of the ancestors (Ikan). The economics of the society is based on paying tribute to the village ancestors. Only males can join, boys being initiated about the age of puberty.

Members are bound by an oath of secrecy, and fees on entrance are payable. The Ekpe-men are ranked in seven or nine grades, for promotion to each of which fresh initiation ceremonies, fees, and oaths are necessary.

Another beautiful side of the Oron culture is their traditional attire. And popular among them is the one worn with an Iyara.

The red Iyara is usually worn with a white tailored traditional shirt and a wrapper (large fabric wrapped around the waist) to match.

It is this cloth that gives a kind of distinction to the Oron people. Because apart from that, it is not easy to distinguish an Oron man or woman from an Efik person when it comes to attire and culture.

However, the Oron people have in recent times known to tie a piece of cloth usually in form of a handkerchief on the neck.

This cloth could be white or coloured depending on the user and his combination intent. A blend of the neck handkerchief and the Efik native tie is also very common among the Oron people.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that this cloth (Iyara) is not particular to Oron people as it is commonly worn by several peoples of southern Nigeria.

Oron, which is the 3rd largest ethnic group in Akwa Ibom state with five Local Government Areas after the Ibibio and Annang ethnic group, have one king that rules over the land.

He is known as the 'Ahta Oro'.

The Ahta has all the Ofong (Ivong or Ifong) afaha and the paramount rulers as members of his traditional ruling council.