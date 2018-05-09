Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

What you probably didn't know about the Amo people

Amo A brief walk into the life of one of Nigeria's most unified people

Such is the nature of their unity that the triangular symbol is the logo used to represents the unity of the land.

The unity that binds the Amo nation is enviable. Their togetherness is a testimony to the fact that humanity has what it takes to live together as one.

Located in Middle Belt of Nigeria, mainly Plateau State and Kaduna State, the Amo people are one of those rare peoples in the world. Although they seem to be unknown as a result of their smallness when compared to larger ethnic groups, it still doesn’t take away the fact that they are special and unique.

Originally, the Amos have an undying love for farming. And this love has led a good number of them to travel where they can find fertile lands to farm. This explains why they also located in so many parts of the country.

Places like Nasarawa State in a village called AKUNE; Abuja, in a village called KARSANA and KUDURU; Kano State, in one of the villages called Kwandara and Karasa.

Also, many Amos are living outside Nigeria and are contributing peacefully to the development of the countries in which they live.

Be that as it may, the quest for fertile lands doesn’t mean the lands of Amo aren’t fertile enough for farming. Their land is blessed with various agricultural activities, cultural, educational and health services.

And it is interesting to know that some of the developments of social amenities such as hospitals, schools and some infrastructures in the communities are as the result of the hard work of some of the illustrious sons and daughters who have their people at heart.

However, it is important to note that Amo is made up of Kides, Kitara and Kazuri (Runzu), with each housing their own villages. But despite their differences in distance they are bounded in unity.

It is also important to emphasize that the Amos in Plateau State are located in Pengana Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area.

They are believed to be the most populated and arguably the most educated people in the local government. And the formation of the triangle of unity is well seen and has made most of the Amo people strong in terms of development and education.

And in Kaduna, the population of Amo is believed to be more than that of Plateau State. They cover a good number of villages within the state, which include:  Matsira, Pindau, Kuchem, Kutundun, kankare,  Amale Amawa, Jankasa Amo, Jaja A and Jaja B, Kurmin Dodo A and Kurmin Dodo B, Kadawa, Durimi, Tiragu, Buta, Tudun Amawa, Bandi,

Kurgi, Nanlin, Kigawa Nagwaza, Karawansuron, Igumuya, Mesawa Amo, Janji 1 and Janji 2, Rafingora, Kaparan Nabunu, Aparan, Ukanpanin Tudai, Fichizan Tudai, Kulalangi, Korosha, Abadawa, Kagoma, Tashan Dogara, Warsa Amawa, Kari and Tukungyen Jirg.

Belief

Just like most ethnic groups in the country, traditional religion was what Amos practiced before the westernisation of things.

Presently, a large number of them practiced Christianity with few of them taking side with Islam.  

However, a handful of them practices traditional religion and they go to shrine well covered with trees to perform the required rites, as it is believed that their masquerade is not supposed to be seen.

Occupation

As mentioned earlier, the Amo people have a natural love for farming. This is why a typical Amo man, no matter how highly placed in the government or educated, has a unique connection with farming.

Ukwani Culture A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's finest people
