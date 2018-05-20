Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

What you probably didn't know about Olumo Rock

What you probably didn't know about this old fortress

According to oral tradition, the rock is said to be used as a fortress by the Egba people in the early 19th century.

Nigeria is known to house some of the most amazing tourist attraction in the world, and Olumo Rock is counted among them.

Located in the capital city of Ogun state, Olumo Rock is a popular tourist attraction that attracts hundreds of tourists from within and outside the country to the old city of Abeokuta.

The rock, as it is known to everyone who has had the privilege of visiting, is a massive outcrop of granite rocks of primitive formation from which the old city, Abeokuta, derived its name, which means “Under the rock.”

And according to oral tradition, the rock is said to be used as a fortress by the Egba people in the early 19th century.

A brief history on the Egba people

It is also said that the rock provided sanctuary to the people as well as a vantage point to monitor the enemy’s advance, leading to eventual triumph in war.

Thus, for the Egba people, the rock is a monument of faith, unity, source of strength, and unfailing protection.

Olumo Rock has a height of 137 meters above sea level, a muster tree growing for over 200 years, and surrounding caves. The environment does not only make you appreciate the wonders of creation, it also gives you an unexplainable connection with nature.

The tour guides are very knowledgeable about the heritage of the site and the indigenes are also courteous as well.

It is, however, important to note that Olumo Rock tourist complex has modern infrastructures of a heavy duty glass escalator running through the different levels of the rock with a well-constructed stairway for visitors with phobia for climbing mountains.

Also, included are eatery/restaurant, a museum, conference hall, multi-purpose hall, garden, parking space and a heavy-duty generator.

What to do at Olumo Rock?

There are a variety of things to do like rock climbing (which is the most obvious one), observing natural tunnels, unusual trees, natural cantilevers, gardens on the rock, broken pathways, etc.

You can also visit the museum slash gallery at the foot of the rock; in the gallery, you can purchase art that has strong cultural and traditional ties to Abeokuta while also looking at historic artifacts in the museum.

There is a museum guide and also a gallery guide who will narrate the details of each attraction.

Andoni A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's unique people
